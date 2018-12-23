India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co practice hard ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

The Indian cricket team will face Australia in the third Test encounter of their four-match series in Melbourne on December 26 and the visitors were back in the nets on Sunday ahead of the crucial Boxing Day Test.

India started the series brilliantly as they defeated the hosts by 31 runs in Adelaide but Tim Paine’s side scripted a brilliant comeback in Perth to tie the series 1-1 thanks to a commanding 146-run victory.

The two new additions to the India team - Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal - were both training hard and the pictures released by the official BCCI twitter handle shows the duo taking part in the net sessions.

Mayank Agarwal was called up to the squad as a replacement for injured young opener Prithvi Shaw, who has been ruled out of the series. Pandya, who sustained an acute lower back injury during the Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan in September, was also called up after bagging seven wickets on his return to the field for Baroda.

READ: Hardik Pandya clicks ‘best selfie ever’ with Indian team

Ravichandran Ashwin remains an injury doubt after he was sidelined with an abdominal strain for the second Test in Perth. Left-arm off-spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also carrying a niggle, but experienced batsman Rohit Sharma, who also missed Perth after hurting his lower back, is fit again.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 12:44 IST