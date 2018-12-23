India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya clicks ‘best selfie ever’ with Indian team

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to the Indian Test squad after recovering from a back injury. The 25-year-old, who suffered from acute lower back spasm in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan in September, clicked a selfie with the Indian players and captioned it best selfie ever.

Best selfie ever 🤳 pic.twitter.com/dXGpWuV1co — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 23, 2018

Pandya had fallen holding his back in the Asia Cup and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The Baroda cricketer proved his fitness before heading to Australia by scoring a fifty and taking five wickets in a first-class match against Mumbai.

Even though Pandya is fit, coach Ravi Shastri feels that he may not play in the Melbourne Test since he hasn’t played many first-class matches since his recovery.

“Pandya coming here gives you an option (of playing five bowlers) but he has not played much first-class cricket. He has just played one game after injury so we have to be very careful before we actually decide whether he plays or not,” he added.

Pandya can provide balance to a side since he has the ability to chip in with overs and score runs in the middle order. The all-rounder hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities in India’s overseas tours this year. He will be certainly hoping to get some game time and turn his fortunes around.

