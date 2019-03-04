India vs Australia: MS Dhoni’s numbers in Nagpur a big headache for Aaron Finch and boys

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has in recent times been criticised for his inability to finish games like in the past. But 2019 has seen MSD turn a new leaf as he has scored 301 runs in 6 ODI innings at an average of 150.50. And if his record at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur is anything to go by, Dhoni’s fans have a reason to rejoice further. Dhoni has scored 268 runs in 5 games and that is the most for any batsman at the venue. India skipper Virat Kohli stands second with 209 runs from four games.

Of the 268 runs that the former skipper has scored at the venue, he has two centuries to his name. While he scored the first one against Australia in Oct 2009, the second one came against Sri Lanka in December 2009. Apart from that, he has scores of 12* against South Africa and 25* against Australia in 2013.

Dhoni was brilliant in the opening ODI in Hyderabad when he hit a patient 59* to see India home in a tricky chase. India were in bit of a hole after they got off to a bright start courtesy Rohit Sharma and Kohli as they lost three quick wickets saw the chase go off the tracks.

However, Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni took charge of the chase and added 141 runs for the fourth wicket to see India through. Reflecting on the effort of the middle order, captain Kohli said that it was good to see the middle order taking up the responsibility to win the game for the side.

“At 99 for 3 (India were four down), I was speaking to Ravi [Shastri] bhai, and I said this is good. These guys have to do it and they have to get us across the line. The way Kedar and MS took responsibility, it was great to see,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

Speaking about the composition of the middle order, the captain said that the flair of Kedar and experience of Dhoni combined effectively which will be great for the side in crunch situations.

“We did a good job with the ball. The wicket didn’t offer as much as it did under the lights, which was surprising. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar who is also experienced now. That partnership was outstanding and it was more or less a complete performance. That set the platform,” the captain said.

