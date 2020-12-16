e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘New India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism’, says Virat Kohli

India vs Australia: ‘New India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism’, says Virat Kohli

On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Kohli was asked about his aggressive brand of cricket coupled with a fighting attitude that the former Australia captain, who also served as India coach, found similar to the mindset of his countrymen.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 18:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Adelaide
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
         

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday declared himself a “representation of new India”, forever ready to take up challenges with optimism, as he responded to Greg Chappell’s view that he is “the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time”.

On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Kohli was asked about his aggressive brand of cricket coupled with a fighting attitude that the former Australia captain, who also served as India coach, found similar to the mindset of his countrymen.

“I would like to say that I have always been myself,” the skipper said during a virtual media conference ahead of the opening Test against Australia here starting Thursday.

“The way my personality and character is, I am the representation of new India. For me, that’s how I look at it,” he asserted.

“In my mind, it’s not (about) being compared to the Australian mindset as such. It’s how we have started to stand up as the Indian cricket team and my personality has been like this from day one” he added.

The new India, according to one of the country’s most followed sporting icons, is the one that’s not afraid to take up challenges.

“The new India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity. We make sure that we are ready for any challenges that come our way.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
LIVE| JEE Main 2021 to be held from February 23 to 26, says education minister
LIVE| JEE Main 2021 to be held from February 23 to 26, says education minister
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In