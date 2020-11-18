e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad

India vs Australia: Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad

Pace bowler Andrew Tye has been drafted into Australia’s squad to replace Kane Richardson for the series of one-day and Twenty20 internationals against India starting next week.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:18 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Sydney
Australia quick Andrew Tye in action.
Australia quick Andrew Tye in action.(Getty Images)
         

Pace bowler Andrew Tye has been drafted into Australia’s squad to replace Kane Richardson for the series of one-day and Twenty20 internationals against India starting next week. Cricket Australia on Wednesday said Richardson withdrew from the squad to be with his wife and their new-born son in Adelaide.

“It was a difficult decision for Kane to make, but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said. “We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand his decision.”

The 33-year-old Tye has played 7 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals and was a backup paceman on Australia’s recent tour to England, which finished with an ODI series win over the World Cup winners.

Meanwhile, a new outbreak of COVID-19 infections in South Australia state resulted in players from some domestic teams flying into New South Wales state to avoid any potential new border closures. The new cases in South Australia are up to 20 from a cluster in northern Adelaide, and health officials have also identified 14 others who are considered at high risk of having the virus.

After the limited-overs series, Australia and India will meet in four Test matches starting with a day-nighter scheduled to begin at the Adelaide Oval on Dec. 17. Cricket Australia said it would continue to monitor the situation in Adelaide but that it remains committed to holding the first Test there.

As a precaution, it said players and staff from Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland states who are part of the ODI squad were traveling to Sydney to begin their preparations for both series. The first ODI is Nov. 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“CA has taken a proactive approach and mobilized a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men’s domestic and international schedules, Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive, said. “CA will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and the resulting border restrictions around the country.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Delhi Covid-19 cases in a spiral, Noida starts random testing of capital commuters
Delhi Covid-19 cases in a spiral, Noida starts random testing of capital commuters
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In