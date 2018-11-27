India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting picks India’s bowling attack, prefers Kuldeep Yadav over R Ashwin

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has picked Kuldeep Yadav ahead of seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin for the first Test in Adelaide.

Ponting believes that although Ashwin can keep things tight, he would play a wrist-spinner to pick up wickets in Australian conditions. He has also not picked Ishant Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah as his quick bowlers.

“Their fast bowling brigade would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami. Probably the attack I would go with.Shami is a very good reverse swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar is very good with the brand new ball,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Speaking about the composition of the spin attack, the legendary batsman believes that conditions in Australia might play a role in the selection and hence, he would play a wrist spinner.

“I would go with Kuldeep. I know what Ashwin can do, he can bowl tight but I’m not very sure how many wickets he can get in Australian conditions, especially staying in Adelaide and then going to Perth. Will play a leg-spinner in these conditions,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been India’s best bowler in the recent past, has been mighty impressive in his short Test career so far, but according to Ponting, the Indian team management should treat him with caution.

“Will keep Bumrah on the ice, Yadav offers bit more with the brand new ball and Shami potentially with the reverse swing,” Ponting said.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 17:53 IST