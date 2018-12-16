India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni, creates another record Down Under

Rishabh Pant added another accolade to his name during Day 3 of the second Test match in Perth when the youngster surpassed MS Dhoni, Wriddhman Saha and Syed Kirmani to become the wicket-keeper with the most number of dismissals in an India vs Australia Test series.

Pant achieved the feat when he completed the dismissal of Shaun Marsh off the bowling of Mohammed Shami in the second innings.

With the dismissal, he overtook the previous record of 14 held by Kirmani (in India, 1979/80 - 11 ct; 3 st), Dhoni )in India, 2012/13 - 9 ct; 5 st), Dhoni (in Australia, 2014/15 - 13 ct; 1 st) and Wriddhiman Saha (in India 2016/17 - 13 ct; 1 st). For Pant, all the 15 dismissals were catches with 11 coming in the first Test.

Rishabh Pant surpassed Wriddhiman Saha on Monday to become the India wicket-keeper to take the most number of catches in a Test match. Pant broke the record with his 11th catch dismissing Mitchell Starc behind the wickets on Day 5 of the first Test match against Australia in Adelaide.

Earlier, Pant also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to take six catches in a Test innings against Australia.

Pant had earlier described Mahendra Singh Dhoni as “the hero of the country” and said the former skipper taught him to be patient and handle pressure situations.

“He’s (Dhoni) the hero of the country,” Pant, who took six catches in Australia’s first innings to equal Dhoni on that mark, told cricket.com.au.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him as a person and as a cricketer as well. Whenever he’s around, I feel more confident as a person. If I’ve got any problems I can share it with him and get a solution right away.

“As a wicketkeeper and a player (he’s taught me) to be patient in pressure situations like this (in Adelaide). You have to keep calm and keep composed and try to give 100 per cent.”

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 15:36 IST