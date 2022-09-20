India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma equals Martin Guptill's world record in 1st T20I at Mohali

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has written his name into the history books on Tuesday as the veteran batter equalled a world record during India's meeting with Australia in the 1st T20I. Nicknamed the Hitman for his aggressive batting style, the Indian skipper scripted history by smashing his first six of the match in the curtain raiser of the three-match series between India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Leading the batting charge of the Men In Blue in the 1st T20I against Australia, Rohit smashed Pat Cummins for a flat six in the second over of the Indian innings. The senior batter has matched New Zealand's Martin Guptill record by smashing the most number of sixes in the history of T20I cricket. The all-time leading run-getter in T20I cricket, Rohit has smoked 172 sixes in his illustrious career. New Zealand opener Guptill has also smashed 172 sixes in his impressive T20I career.

India's all-format captain Rohit has scored 171 sixes and 323 fours in the shortest format of the game. In the six-hitters list, Rohit and Guptill are followed by legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who smashed 124 sixes in 79 matches for the Men from the Caribbean. The Universe Boss is followed by former England skipper Eoin Morgan (120 sixes) and Australian captain Aaron Finch (117) in the elusive list.

Talking about the match, Rohit had a forgetful outing as the Indian skipper was dismissed for cheap in the 1st T20I against Australia. Rohit scored 11 off 9 balls while an in-form Virat Kohli departed for 2 off 7 balls. Opener KL Rahul slammed a gritty half-century for India against the Finch-led side. Rahul scored 55 off 35 balls in the 1st T20I of the three-match series. Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Kumar also played a crucial knock of 46 off 25 balls before Hardik Pandya's small cameo guided India to a challenging total in the 20-over contest.

