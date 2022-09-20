India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma 2 hits away from smashing Martin Guptill's spectacular world record in T20I cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma can easily shatter a world record when hosts India welcome reigning World Champions Australia in the series opener on Tuesday. Rohit-led Team India will kickstart their T20 World Cup preparations with the three-match T20I series against the Aaron Finch-led side.

Rohit, who is the leading run-getter in the history of the shortest format, can enter his name in the record books again at Mohali. The Indian skipper has smashed 3,620 runs in 136 matches for the 2007 world champions.

ALSO READ: 'We criticise ourselves more than you all do': KL Rahul on strike-rate debate

Nicknamed Hitman for his explosive batting style, the veteran Indian opener has fired 171 sixes and 323 fours in his illustrious T20I career. The 35-year-old is second on the list of players with the most sixes in the shortest format. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has smashed the most number of sixes in T20I cricket.

The Kiwi opener has smoked 172 sixes in 121 T20I matches. Thus, Rohit needs to hit a single six to equal Guptill's feat in the 1st T20I against Australia. Rohit can rewrite history by smoking two sixes as the star batter will become the batter with the most sixes in the history of T20I cricket.

Rohit is followed by legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who smashed 124 sixes in just 79 matches for the two-time world champions. Former England skipper Eoin Morgan has hit 120 sixes while Australian skipper Finch has fired 117 maximums in his T20I career. The veteran Australian opener will lead the defending champions in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Finch is heading to the India series after bidding farewell to the 50-over format. The senior batter called time on his impressive One Day International (ODI) career after guiding Australia to a 3-0 win over New Zealand in their previous white-ball assignment. Finch's Australia will meet Rohit-led Team India in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON