IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Siraj sends back Warner early at Brisbane - WATCH
India's Mohammed Siraj, second left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's David Warner during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, (AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj, second left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's David Warner during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, (AP)
cricket

India vs Australia: Siraj sends back Warner early at Brisbane - WATCH

  • Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma dove full length to complete the catch at second slip as Warner was sent back for just 1 run.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:39 AM IST

India fielded their most inexperienced bowling attack in a Test match for the longest time on Friday as they took on Australia in the deciding fourth Test at Brisbane.

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja meant Washington Sundar and T Natarajan were handed debuts while Shardul Thakur got the nod to play his second Test.

India vs Australia - 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score

Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first on a flat deck at Brisbane. But against all odds India made a great start to the match as Mohammed Siraj gave them a breakthrough in the very first over.


Siraj, the most experienced paceman in the side with two Test matches under his belt, pitched the ball on the off stump and induced an outside edge as Warner looked to defend the delivery.

ALSO READ - 3 Tests & 10 balls: Combined experience of India's bowling attack at Brisbane

Rohit Sharma dove full length to complete the catch at second slip as Warner was sent back for just 1 run.

The Indian team was overjoyed at such a great start to the match.

Victory in the match will not only give India their second series win on Australia soil in back to back trips down under, it will also be their 30th Test win against the Aussies, the first opponents against whom India would reach the mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia 2020 india vs australia brisbane test mohammed siraj
app
Close
e-paper
Live
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia 274/5 at Stumps

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
READ FULL STORY
T Natarajan after dismissing centurion Marnus Labuschagne. (Getty Images)
T Natarajan after dismissing centurion Marnus Labuschagne. (Getty Images)
cricket

Natarajan makes dream Test debut with two wickets in two overs - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: The dream run continues for T Natarajan, who on Friday not only became India’s 300th Test cricketer but went on to make the occasion even special with his maiden Test wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navdeep Saini injures himself while bowling. (Getty Images)
Navdeep Saini injures himself while bowling. (Getty Images)
cricket

Navdeep Saini hobbles off the field, BCCI provides update on injury

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: The BCCI has provided an update on Navdeep Saini as India fast bowler went off the field hobbling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Azharuddeen with Dav Watmore (C) and Mohammad Azharuddin (R). (Getty Images.)
Mohammed Azharuddeen with Dav Watmore (C) and Mohammad Azharuddin (R). (Getty Images.)
cricket

This Azharuddeen is more about T20 panache

By Rajesh Pansare, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • 26-year-old Mohammed Azharuddeen's 37-ball century is only behind Rishabh Pant’s 32-ball effort for Delhi in the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India batting coach Vikram Rathour. (Getty Images)
India batting coach Vikram Rathour. (Getty Images)
cricket

'We didn't even know about the incident': Rathour on pitch scuffing row

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: Rathour stated that the Indian side was not even aware of the incident and it didn't affect Pant's batting in any aspect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar and his teammates are over the moon after Steve Smith is out caught. (Getty Images)
Washington Sundar and his teammates are over the moon after Steve Smith is out caught. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: Sundar removes Smith for maiden Test wicket - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: Washington Sundar got off the mark in Test cricket and in quite some style as he dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith for 36.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar became India's 301st Test cricketer. (Getty Images)
Washington Sundar became India's 301st Test cricketer. (Getty Images)
cricket

Natarajan, Sundar make debuts, earn India’s 300th and 301st Test caps

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:11 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: The Tamil Nadu duo of Natarajan and Sundar replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin in India's Playing XI, which included a couple more changes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh took 32 wickets in the 2001 Test series between India and Australia. (Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh took 32 wickets in the 2001 Test series between India and Australia. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He played cricket the Aussie way, always in your face': Waugh on Harbhajan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:03 AM IST
  • Steve Waugh, who was the captain of the touring Australian side when Harbhajan Singh first made his name in the international circuit while making a comeback to the Indian side, said the off-spinner was aggressive, in your face and positive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur celebrates Marcus Harris' wicket with his teammates. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur celebrates Marcus Harris' wicket with his teammates. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: Thakur gets Harris for maiden Test wicket - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: Thakur, bowling the ninth over, came over the wicket and sent an inswinger to Harris, which the batsman flicked to Navdeep Saini at square leg to give the fast bowler his maiden Test wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammed Siraj, second left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's David Warner during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, (AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj, second left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's David Warner during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, (AP)
cricket

India vs Australia: Siraj sends back Warner early at Brisbane - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:39 AM IST
  • Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma dove full length to complete the catch at second slip as Warner was sent back for just 1 run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's unique fielding drill(BCCI)
India's unique fielding drill(BCCI)
cricket

WATCH: India's unique fielding drill ahead of Brisbane Test goes viral

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:07 PM IST
India vs Australia: The drill was perhaps keeping in mind the long Australian boundaries which at times require relay throws and clean gathering in front of the stumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's head coach Justin Langer waits for his players before they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against India starting Thursday.(AP)
Australia's head coach Justin Langer waits for his players before they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against India starting Thursday.(AP)
cricket

Australia head coach Langer reacts on Bumrah, Jadeja's injury ahead of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:38 PM IST
India vs Australia: While the absence of the aforementioned players is going to have a huge impact on the series decider, Australian head coach Justin Langer has called the final clash as ‘survival of the fittest’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilruwan Perera bowls on Day 1 against England(Special arangements)
Dilruwan Perera bowls on Day 1 against England(Special arangements)
cricket

'Worst advertisement for Test cricket': Vaughan fumes after Day 1 in Galle

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and called Sri Lanka’s first innings ‘the worst possible advertisement for Test cricket’. What happened in Sri Lanka’s first innings felt like ‘utter garbage’ to the former England batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP