India vs Australia: Siraj sends back Warner early at Brisbane - WATCH
- Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma dove full length to complete the catch at second slip as Warner was sent back for just 1 run.
India fielded their most inexperienced bowling attack in a Test match for the longest time on Friday as they took on Australia in the deciding fourth Test at Brisbane.
Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja meant Washington Sundar and T Natarajan were handed debuts while Shardul Thakur got the nod to play his second Test.
Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first on a flat deck at Brisbane. But against all odds India made a great start to the match as Mohammed Siraj gave them a breakthrough in the very first over.
Siraj, the most experienced paceman in the side with two Test matches under his belt, pitched the ball on the off stump and induced an outside edge as Warner looked to defend the delivery.
Rohit Sharma dove full length to complete the catch at second slip as Warner was sent back for just 1 run.
The Indian team was overjoyed at such a great start to the match.
Victory in the match will not only give India their second series win on Australia soil in back to back trips down under, it will also be their 30th Test win against the Aussies, the first opponents against whom India would reach the mark.
