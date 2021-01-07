e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Something that I hadn’t experienced before’ - Pucovski lauds Ashwin’s ‘little different variations’

India vs Australia: ‘Something that I hadn’t experienced before’ - Pucovski lauds Ashwin’s ‘little different variations’

During the post-match virtual presser, Pucovski, who missed out on first two Tests due to concussion-related issues, said that he has been through a ‘lot of hard yards’ to witness this day in his life.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Australian opener Will Pucovski
Photo of Australian opener Will Pucovski(Twitter)
         

After a couple of missed opportunities, young Australian batsman Will Pucovski finally made his Test debut against India on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 22-year-old cricketer played an impressive 62-run knock before getting trapped in the front by right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini, who also made his debut for India in whites.

Pucovski stood strong against the Indian attack and anchored the Australian innings after his opening partner – David Warner – fell prey to Mohammed Siraj. He cherished the ‘incredible experience’ on the opening day of the third Test.

During the post-match virtual presser, Pucovski, who missed out on first two Tests due to concussion-related issues, said that he has been through a ‘lot of hard yards’ to witness this day in his life.

“It was a pretty incredible experience. It’s meant everything to be honest, that I am putting in a lot of hard yards on and off the field, hopeful that this day would come and it was a very special day,” Pucovski said.

Speaking about the Indian attack, Pucovski singled out Ashwin as the bowler who he thought was challenging due to the variations he uses.

“They (Indian bowlers) are all very good. Playing your first game, I would say Ashwin, probably, is the one who is the most unique in a way. Obviously (Jasprit) Bumrah has his unique action but Ashwin just with his different variations and how he uses the same to sort of bowl. But yes, his little-different variations, was something that I hadn’t really experienced before, so that was quite challenging,” said Pucovski.

During his stint at the crease with Marnus Labuschagne (67*), Puckovski became the youngest Australian cricketer to score a fifty on debut. The youngster is pretty much confident that the hosts will dominate the match.

“It was a very nice batting wicket. I am very hopeful that with the amount of batting in the team now and what we have got to come, we can post a really good total and then with the world-class attack that we have put them (India) under the pump, hopefully, dominate the game,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In