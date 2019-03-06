India vs Australia: Statistical highlights of Nagpur ODI – Virat Kohli steals the show

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar scalped the last two Australian wickets in a heart-stopping final over that saw the visitors lose the second ODI in Nagpur by 8 runs. What started off as a Virat Kohli show as the skipper registered his 40th ODI century, ended with some nerves of steel bowling from Shankar in front of a capacity crowd at the VCA Stadium. The Indian bowlers once again showed they have the guile to defend smallish targets.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match –

Virat Kohli scored 116 (120) and that helped India pile up a score of 250 after losing the toss and batting first. This was Kohli’s 40th ODI century and his 7th century against Australia in ODIs. He now has scored the joint 2nd most century against the Australians in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar is the leader with 9 and Rohit Sharma is joint 2nd with 7.

As a captain, Virat also completed 9000 runs in international cricket (Tests + ODIs + T20Is). He became the 6th player to complete 9000 international runs. His tally of 36 centuries as captain in international cricket is the 2nd best only after Ricky Ponting’s 41.

Australia had a good day with the ball. They bowled out India for 250 and thus took all 10 wickets (includes 1 run-out). This was only the 1st time in the last 13 innings that Australia managed to take all the 10 wickets. The last time Australia managed to take all 10 wickets of the opposition was against England (259/10) at Perth, 28th January 2018. Third time since 2018 and they have lost in 2 of these matches. Since 2018, this was only the 5th time that Australian bowlers took at least 9 wickets out of a total 18 innings.

With the 8-run win over Australia, India registered their 500th win. India is only the 2nd team to reach this landmark after Australia. It is only the third time a team batting first has won a match at the VCA Stadium in ODIs. India have never lost an ODI at VCA Stadium.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:02 IST