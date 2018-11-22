India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the 2nd T20I in Melbourne

Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days.

Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and also the milestones that can be reached in this clash.

3: Wickets Bumrah need to complete 50 wickets in T20Is

1: Number of wicket Indian pacers need to cross 100 wicket mark since 2017 in T20Is

33: Number of runs Rohit Sharma needs to complete 600 runs in T20Is this year

26: Runs Maxwell need to cross the 500-run mark in T20Is this year. He will become just second Aussie batsman after Finch in T20I history to complete 500 runs in a year.

166: Runs Indian batsmen need to cross 3000 run mark in T20Is this year. They will become the second team after Pakistan to do so in 2018.

50: It will be Maxwell’s 50th innings as a batsman in T20Is

648: Number of runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is in 2018 – most by any batsman in a calendar year.

21.42: Average of Virat Kohli in 2018 – his 2nd worst in a calendar year in T20Is.

4: Rohit Sharma needs 4 sixes to complete 100 biggies in T20Is. He will become the third batsmen to achieve this feat

6: Chahal needs 6 wickets to complete 50 scalps in T20Is. He will become the second fastest bowler after A Mendis (26 inns) in T20Is

6: Fours India need to complete 1400 fours in T20Is.They will become just third team after Pakistan and Sri Lanka to cross the 1400 mark in T20Is.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 17:51 IST