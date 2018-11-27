India vs Australia: Steve Smith has animated chat with coach Justin Langer over breakfast - Watch

Steve Smith was an integral part of the Australia set-up before being banned for a year for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco in South Africa. With the ban about to end in some months from now, Steve Smith has been seen around the team, helping them plan for the series against India. And now, footage has come where he is seen having breakfast with coach Justin Langer.

Smith and David Warner won’t be playing any of Australia’s upcoming Tests against India, but they are being quietly eased back into the fold to help their bowlers combat Virat Kohli.

Enjoy the very best of @stevesmith49's net session against Australia's Test quicks at the @scg today. Some of these shots are just 👌 pic.twitter.com/WusgsaKLH9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2018

The duo, once national captain and vice-captain respectively, were suspended from state and international cricket for 12 months over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Despite a run of dire results, Cricket Australia last week ruled out relaxing their bans after a push to do so by the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

David Warner facing Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the SCG nets. Aus coach Justin Langer standing as umpire pic.twitter.com/UBOwaaEbb0 — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) November 25, 2018

Warner was welcomed back on Sunday, spotted in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets facing Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins with coach Justin Langer intently watching on in the umpire’s position.

Earlier, after reviewing a submission by the players’ union to cut the penalties, Cricket Australia (CA) ruled against the trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and they will have to serve their full bans.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma spells out Team India’s mantra ahead of first Test

CA interim chairman Earl Eddings said the board had “determined that it is not appropriate to make any changes to the sanctions handed down to the three players”.

Smith and Warner, then Australia’s captain and vice-captain, were banned from state and international cricket for 12 months over the incident in South Africa in March, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

There has been pressure on the governing body to reinstate the players amid a recent poor run of results.

The scandal, which rocked the sport, had far-reaching consequences in Australia with a clean-out of top executives from CA after a scathing review blamed its culture as partly contributing to players bending the rules.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association argued that the blame attributed to CA by the independent review was grounds to have the bans lifted.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 14:32 IST