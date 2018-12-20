India vs Australia: ‘Still two Tests to go’ - Sourav Ganguly warns detractors of Virat Kohli and boys

After India went down in Perth, the team received a lot of flak for its selection muddle. Also, captain Virat Kohli has grabbed a lot of attention for his behaviour and on-field demeanour.

The Australian media too is pandering to this notion by painting Kohli in an evil colour. However, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who knows a thing or two about the way Australian media believes, says that India can win both the Tests and that the team has the firepower to bounce back after the reversal in Perth.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote: “Lots of talk going around in media specially Australian .. watch out for india against this australia ..still two tests to go and india can win both.. don’t go too far ahead everyone @bcci”

Captain Kohli’s on-field aggressive behaviour has drawn polarising opinions from both sides. While Mitchell Johnson has called him silly and disrespectful, former Indian quick Zaheer Khan does not want Kohli to tone down his aggression.

“I would say (Virat) stick to what you know best. Stick to what has got you so much of success. You can’t move away from your success formula. It doesn’t matter what others are saying (about Kohli). Series in Australia have always been (intense) like this,” former pace spearhead Zaheer told PTI.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 08:24 IST