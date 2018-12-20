MS Dhoni playing Ranji Trophy would mean a youngster sitting out: Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar

There have been a lot of talks on how Mahendra Singh Dhoni should play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy so that he stays match-fit going into the ODI series against Australia in January. But Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar has set the record straight and feels that if the talisman plays the four-day format, it means the blocking of place for a youngster who is trying to impress with every given opportunity.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajiv said that it was pretty much understandable why Dhoni prefers to stay away from playing for Jharkhand in the four-day format even when he is not on national duty. In fact, the coach is very appreciative of the fact that MSD does attend the training sessions and speaks to the youngsters whenever he is in Ranchi and that means the world to the new kids on the block.

“Yes, there have been talks about this, but you also need to understand that him coming and joining the team means someone else misses out. Do you think MS would want to do that? Also, you have to understand that the youngsters in the team are trying to use every opportunity to impress and having Dhoni play the four-day format would be unfair. But he is always there to come and help the boys at training whenever he is in Ranchi. I think that is more than helpful as the kids look up to him and spending time with him can change their outlook and thought process,” he explained.

Jharkhand are currently placed third in the points table in Group C with three wins, one loss and two draws after 6 games. While Rajasthan has qualified with 34 points from six games, Uttar Pradesh are second with 25 points from six games. Jharkhand have 24 points from the same number of games and are looking in a solid position to make it to the knock-out stages.

Earlier, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the BCCI for allowing the likes of Dhoni to skip domestic cricket ahead of a hectic six months culminating into the World Cup in England. “We shouldn’t ask Dhawan and Dhoni ‘Why you are not playing domestic cricket?’. We should, in fact, ask the BCCI and selectors why are they allowing players to skip domestic cricket when they are not on national duty,” Gavaskar had said.

“If the Indian team has to do well, players have to be in prime form and for that they have to play cricket,” he added.

Gavaskar wanted Dhoni to play in the Ranji Trophy, saying: “He (Dhoni) didn’t play the T20Is against Australia, before that he didn’t play the West Indies Tests, and then he is not playing the Test series against Australia. So, he last played in October (November 1) and will next play in January, which is a huge gap. But if he doesn’t do well on tours of Australia and New Zealand, then there will be more questions asked on his place in the World Cup.

“As you grow older and if there is a gap in your cricket, your reflexes will slow down. If you play any form of cricket at the domestic level, you get an opportunity to play long innings, which serves as a good practice for you.”

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 11:11 IST