India vs Australia: T Natarajan, Washington Sundar make debuts, earn India's 300th and 301st Test caps
Washington Sundar became India's 301st Test cricketer. (Getty Images)
India vs Australia: T Natarajan, Washington Sundar make debuts, earn India's 300th and 301st Test caps

  • India vs Australia: The Tamil Nadu duo of Natarajan and Sundar replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin in India's Playing XI, which included a couple more changes.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:11 AM IST

The Indian cricket team sprung a few surprises when they announced the Playing XI for the fourth Test match against Australia in Brisbane. Prior to the toss, fast bowler T Natarajan and off-spinner Washington Sundar were handed their Test caps, making them India's 300th and 301st Test cricketers. Natarajan was presented his cap by bowling coach Bharat Arun, while Sundar's cap was given to him by senior spinner R Ashwin.

The Tamil Nadu duo of Natarajan and Sundar replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin in India's Playing XI, which included a couple more changes. Mayank Agarwal returns to the team, but this time as a middle order batsman, taking Hanuma Vihari's place, while fast bowler Shardul Thakur also got a place as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out due to a broken thumb.


"We had to make changes, but it's opportunity for others. Looking forward to start well. Both the debutants play the shorter formats, just want them to enjoy the game. Ashwin, Bumrah, Jadeja, Vihari are out. Thakur, Mayank, Natarajan and Sundar are playing. This is a big rivalry for us. We don't want to think too far ahead, just want to start well," said India captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss.

Stocks continue to rise for Natarajan and Sundar, who had stayed back as net bowlers after the limited-overs leg in November and early December. Natarajan was added to India's Test squad after Umesh Yadav was ruled out due to a calf injury, and while there was no official announcement of Sundar's inclusion, it was believed that the 21-year-old will be a like-for-like choice if Ashwin isn't match fit.


Sundar, 21, has played 26 T20Is and one ODI for India since his international debut in 2017, while Natarajan last featured in the three T20Is against Australia in early December, where he picked up six wickets in the series. Before that, Natarajan had also featured in the third and final ODI, who which preceded the T20Is. He had claimed 2/70 in that game. Natarajan in fact is the first left-arm pacer to play Test cricket for India since Jaydev Unadkat in 2010.

Thakur has featured in only one Test before this, in 2018 against West Indies, where the fast bowler was injured after bowling just 1.4 overs, while Agarwal played the first two Tests of the series where had had scores of 17, 9, 0 and 5.

