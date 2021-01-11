IND USA
India's Hanuma Vihari shakes hand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground.
India vs Australia: Tests and the thrills of a stalemate

  • A brief look at some fascinating draws from Test history when players defied pain and teams came within one wicket or one shot of winning.
By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:13 PM IST

A brief look at some fascinating draws from Test history when players defied pain and teams came within one wicket or one shot of winning.


Same score, no tie: The first time this happened, in 1996, was also the first time England and Zimbabwe played. Man-of-the-Match Nick Knight, now commentating on the Australia-India series from Mumbai, made 96 and was run out off the final ball and England fell one short off the target of 205. The next time a Test finished with teams on identical score, Ravichandran Ashwin was Man of the Match for scoring a century and bagging nine wickets in the match. Like Knight, Ashwin (14) needed three off the final ball and was run out going for the third. Like in the Mumbai Test against West Indies in 1949 when India fell five runs or one shot short of victory, all three results were possible when Fidel Edwards started the last over at Wankhede stadium on November 26, 2011.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 376 (Andy Flower 112, Alistair Campbell 84; Chris Silverwood 3/63, Robert Croft 3/77) and 234 (Andy Waller 50; Guy Whittall 56; Tufnell 4/61). England 406 (Nasser Hussain 113; John Crawley 112; Paul Strang 5/123) and 204/6 (Nick Knight 96, Alec Stewart 73).

West Indies 590 (Darren Bravo 166, Kirk Edwards 86, Kieran Powell 81, Marlon Samuels 61; R Ashwin 5/156) and 134 (Pragyan Ojha 6/47; Ashwin 4/34). India 482 (Rahul Dravid 82; Sachin Tendulkar 94, Virat Kohli 52, Ashwin 103; Ravi Rampaul 3/95; Samuels 3/74) and 242/9 (Virender Sehwag 60, Kohli 63; Rampaul 3/56).

Monty can stall: This Ashes Test in Cardiff 2009 will be remembered for the batting, rather stalling, skills of Monty Panesar and Jimmy Anderson. Australia had 11.3 overs to get one more wicket when Paul Collingwood’s resistance ended on a 74 that had consumed 245 deliveries. But England’s last pair denied and defied a bowling attack that had Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Hauritz and Ben Hilfenhaus. Man of the Match Ricky Ponting said he would trade the award for another wicket. In 2013, Panesar staved off Trent Boult in the Auckland Test before Matt Prior steered England to a draw. The last-wicket pair of Graeme Swann and Graham Onions also helped England escape to a draw against South Africa in Cape Town in 2010.

Brief scores: England 435 (Kevin Pietersen 69, Paul Collingwood 64; Mitchell Johnson 3/87, Nathan Hauritz 3/95) and 252/9 (Collingwood 74; Hilfenhaus 3/47, Hauritz 3/63). Australia 674/6 decl. (Simon Katich 122, Ricky Ponting 150, Marcus North 125, Brad Haddin 121).

India’s last men standing: With an atypical, unbeaten 76 off 159 balls that had many unorthodox forward defensive shots, MS Dhoni played with tailenders to deny England a win in Lord’s before rain and bad light. Dhoni played with Sreesanth for the last five overs in which the latter faced seven deliveries. Between themselves, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, RP Singh and Sreesanth consumed 49 deliveries.

Brief scores: England 298 (Andrew Strauss 96, Michael Vaughan 79; Sreesanth 3/67) and 282 (Kevin Pietersen 134; Zaheer Khan 4/79, RP Singh 5/59). India 201 (Wasim Jaffer 58; Ryan Sidebottom 4/65, James Anderson 5/42) and 282/9 (Dinesh Karthik 60, MS Dhoni 76 not out; Chris Tremlett 3/52)

Ambidextrous Colin Cowdrey: June 25, 1983 is a Red Letter Day in Indian cricket because Kapil Dev’s team lorded it over the mighty West Indies at Lord’s. June 25, 1963, saw a rain-marred but rivetting final day at Lord’s when the England-West Indies Test could have been won by both teams going into the last ball bowled by Wes Hall. With England running out of batters, Colin Cowdrey walked out aiming to bat one-handed or left-handed because the left hand was broken above the wrist forcing him to retire on 19. He didn’t need to because David Allen played out the last two deliveries.

Brief scores: West Indies 301 (Rohan Kanhai 73, Joe Solomon 56; Fred Truman 6/100, Derek Shackleton 3/93) and 229 (Basil Butcher 133; Truman 5/52, Shackleton 4/72). England 297 (Ted Dexter 70, Ken Barrington 80, Fred Titmus 52; Charlie Griffith 5/91) and 228/9 (Barrington 60, Brian Close 70; Hall 4/93, Griffith 3/59).

Defiance of Du Plessis and De Villers: They had done in once in Adelaide in 2012 in Faf Du Plessis’ first Test. And they did it again in 2013. India were bossing this Test in Johannesburg and riding on Cheteshwar Pujara’s 153 and Virat Kohli’s 96 had set South Africa a target of 458. When Jacques Kallis fell and South Africa were 197/5, there was only one team that looked like winning. Then AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis put on 205 runs for the fifth wicket, both notching up centuries to set South Africa on course for victory. But De Villiers and JP Duminy fell in close succession and again India sniffed a chance. When Du Plessis fell with South Africa on 442, the hosts decided to bat out for a draw.

Brief scores: India 280 (Virat Kohli 119; Vernon Philander 4/61, Morne Morkel 3/34) and 421 (Cheteshwar Pujara 153, Kohli 96; Philander 3/68, Jacques Kallis 3/68). South Africa 244 (Graeme Smith 68, Vernon Philander 59; Zaheer Khan 4/88, Ishant Sharma 4/79) and 450/7 (Faf du Plessis 134, AB de Villiers 103; Mohammed Shami 3/107).

India's Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate their partnership on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Under siege, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari deliver a draw for ages

By N Ananthanarayanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:18 PM IST
  Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari produced pure grit for 42.4 overs, smothering everything the formidable Australian bowlers threw at them to ensure one of Test cricket's memorable draws.
India's Hanuma Vihari receives treatment to a leg injury during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Injured Vihari out of last Test, unlikely for Eng series: Report

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:05 PM IST
IND vs AUS: It has been learnt that Vihari was taken for scans after the match got over and the reports are expected by late evening in Sydney or Tuesday morning.
Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, gestures as he speaks with umpire Paul Wilson during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
SCG racism row: What happened with Siraj, Bumrah not acceptable, says Rahane

By hindustantimes.com | ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:27 PM IST
India vs Australia: Security removed a group of six people from the stands after India's stand-in Test skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Siraj complained to the on-field umpires.
Australian captain Tim Paine reacts during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
'I let bowlers down', says 'bitterly disappointed' Paine after 3 dropped catches

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:51 PM IST
During the post-match virtual press-conference, Paine conceded that he 'hasn't had too many worse days' than Monday and feels that his dropped catches 'let the bowlers down'.
Photo of Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq(Twitter)
Under-fire Misbah blames Babar's absence and extended quarantine for loss in NZ

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Pakistan lost both the Tests and also went down 1-2 against New Zealand in the T20Is. Under Misbah, Pakistan had lost away series in Australia and England as well.
R Ashwin(Cricket Australia)
Draw worth its weight in gold: India bat 131 overs to save Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:09 PM IST
India vs Australia: India batted their longest (in terms of balls) - 131 overs - in the fourth innings of a Test match away from home since 1978 to keep the series locked at 1-1 with the final Test to be played in Brisbane.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari walk back to the dressing room after drawing the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
Incredible India! R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari highlight a great escape

By Abhishek Paul
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:11 PM IST
With a target of 309 going into the fifth day with two wickets down, India lost only three more to stay unbeaten on 334 in 131 overs. It is the third most overs faced in a fourth innings on Australian soil in the last 10 years.
Rival captain's Australia's Tim Paine and India's Ajinkya Rahane gesture to each other following play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground,(AP)
Australia, India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after draw in Sydney Test

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1 with one game to go at Brisbane.
File photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli(Reuters)
Cricket fraternity welcomes Virat Kohli to 'the wonderful world of parenting'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli thanked his fans for their love and wishes, stating that he and his wife are feeling 'beyond blessed'.
File photo of former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumara Sangakkara(Twitter)
MCC president Sangakkara condemns racial abuse of Indians at SCG

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:00 PM IST
MCC president Sangakkara condemns racial abuse of Indians at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third Test against Australia. He said that said he was fortunate enough to not face racism in his playing days.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin is embraced by his captain Ajinkya Rahane.(AP)
'Showed character,' Rahane lauds Vihari-Ashwin after SCG draw

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:05 PM IST
India vs Australia: Ashwin faced a barrage of short balls from Aussie speedsters - while Vihari kept defending as the duo took India's total to 334/5 at stumps on the final day.
Virender Sehwag and Steve Smith.(HT/AP)
Sehwag comments on Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant's batting guard

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  IND vs AUS: There was one instance from the match that caught the eyes of the fans. A video has surfaced on the internet which showed Steve Smith trying to remove the batting guard of Rishabh Pant during his innings.
Australia's Will Pucovski runs to field the ball during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground,(AP)
Will Pucovski injures shoulder, sent for scans

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The 22-year-old hurt his right shoulder after diving for the ball at mid-wicket in the 86th over of India's innings on the fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG.(via REUTERS)
India vs Australia: 'India fought really hard,' says Smith after SCG Test draw

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST
India vs Australia: Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin batted through the final session to push the Sydney Test to a draw.
