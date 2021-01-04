e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘These incidents will galvanise India, help them get together’, says Deep Dasgupta on bio-bubble breach episode

India vs Australia: ‘These incidents will galvanise India, help them get together’, says Deep Dasgupta on bio-bubble breach episode

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta stated that the Australians don’t want India to focus on the upcoming game and hence, are sparking such off-field controversies

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:26 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrating a wicket during Boxing Day Test at MCG
Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrating a wicket during Boxing Day Test at MCG(Twitter)
         

The Indian cricket team has been under scrutiny from the Australian media ever since a video surfaced of five Indian players dining inside a Melbourne restaurant on Friday. The video went viral on social media, leading to both the cricket boards – Cricket Australia and BCCI – getting involved in the matter. As a result, all the five players were sent in isolation for alleged breach of bio-secure protocols.

The entire episode took a huge turn after a section of Aussie media dragged Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the fiasco. At the same time, a couple of former Australian cricketers and Queensland’s shadow sports minister issued strong statements over some unverified reports of India wanting a shift of venue for the final Test due to stricter COVID-19 protocols.

ALSO READ | ‘Rahane took blows on the body to prepare for Australia Tests’: Coach Pravin Amre

Finally, a statement from CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley cleared the air that the visitors aren’t in favour of moving the fourth Test out of Brisbane.

Commenting on this chain of events, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta stated that the Australians don’t want India to focus on the upcoming game and hence, are sparking such off-field controversies.

While speaking to Sports Today, Dasgupta said, “That’s what they want. They want us not to focus on the Australian team. David Warner is not a 100 percent fit. He has told the world about it in a press conference. But they are pushing him. That’s how hard-pressed the Australian side is. Steve Smith is not scoring runs. Marnus Labuschagne is looking different. Let’s do that now, focus on the Australian side.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator further opined that these incidents will only ‘galvanise’ the tourists and will inspire them to get together in the upcoming Sydney Test.

“I don’t know what the result will be. India can go on to win, they might lose the next 2. But these incidents will again galvanise the team further. I think they will get a lot closer after the incident. This will only help the team get together.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble’ says Sanjay Manjrekar

“Tim Paine is under tremendous pressure. They almost have their full side and they have to win this,” said Dasgupta.

After levelling the 4-match series 1-1, Ajinkya Rahane-led India will face Australia in the third match which begins from January 7 in Sydney.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In