e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble’ says Sanjay Manjrekar

India vs Australia: ‘Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble’ says Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar’s statement came after photos emerged of five Indian players dining inside at a restaurant in Melbourne on Friday. The entire episode has now sparked a huge controversy and the cricketers are getting bashed on social media.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 13:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar
File photo of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar(Getty Images)
         

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has slammed the Indian players who were accused of violating the bio-secure protocols in Australia.

His statement came after photos emerged of five Indian players dining inside at a restaurant in Melbourne on Friday. The entire episode has now sparked a huge controversy and the cricketers are getting bashed on social media.

Manjrekar, on Monday, took to his Twitter account and asked the Indian players to either rule themselves out from selection or respect the bio-secure protocols if selected, stating that they cannot have it both ways.

ALSO READ | ‘You knew there were restrictions’: Brad Haddin says ‘India trying not to play at Gabba’

“It’s quite simple really. Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble & the strict protocols. Can’t have it both ways,” Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

Here’s the post:

 

Earlier today, the BCCI said in a statement that the playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, and all of them have returned negative results.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: All Indian players test negative for coronavirus - Report

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley, on Monday, rubbished the reports that the touring party is reluctant to play the fourth Test at Gabba due to stricter quarantine rules there. He stated that the BCCI was ‘fully supportive’ of quarantine requirements in Queensland.

“We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily. We’ve had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they’re supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we’ve set out,” Hockley told the Australian media.

India and Australia are scheduled to play the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which begins from January 7.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shortly
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shortly
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In