India vs Australia: ‘Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble’ says Sanjay Manjrekar

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 13:46 IST

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has slammed the Indian players who were accused of violating the bio-secure protocols in Australia.

His statement came after photos emerged of five Indian players dining inside at a restaurant in Melbourne on Friday. The entire episode has now sparked a huge controversy and the cricketers are getting bashed on social media.

Manjrekar, on Monday, took to his Twitter account and asked the Indian players to either rule themselves out from selection or respect the bio-secure protocols if selected, stating that they cannot have it both ways.

“It’s quite simple really. Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble & the strict protocols. Can’t have it both ways,” Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

It’s quite simple really. Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble & the strict protocols. Can’t have it both ways.#INDvsAUSTest — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2021

Earlier today, the BCCI said in a statement that the playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, and all of them have returned negative results.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley, on Monday, rubbished the reports that the touring party is reluctant to play the fourth Test at Gabba due to stricter quarantine rules there. He stated that the BCCI was ‘fully supportive’ of quarantine requirements in Queensland.

“We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily. We’ve had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they’re supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we’ve set out,” Hockley told the Australian media.

India and Australia are scheduled to play the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which begins from January 7.