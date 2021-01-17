‘These players, who had just eleven or thirteen wickets’: Sunil Gavaskar has high praise for young Indian bowlers
- Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all missed part of the Test series or the whole contest itself.
Team India have re. The five bowlers India regularly select in their playing XI are all injured. Their talismanic captain is also missing. Two batsmen who were likely to play a big part in the series have also been injured. But still, the Indian cricket team have managed to stay in the four-match Test series against a full-strengthened Australia side. They are just not fighting on but also fighting back.
Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all missed part of the Test series or the whole contest itself.
Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, and T Natarajan have made their debuts in this series while Shardul Thakur (1 Test) has also started for India in Brisbane. The situation is such that an opening batsman (Mayank Agarwal) is playing in the middle-order. But still, India have a chance to win the series. As soon as you count them out, Team India fightback.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has also lauded the team and the performance put in by the inexperienced bowling attack. Even though they are playing against the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, India managed to restrict Australia to just 369 runs in ‘Fortress Gabba’ despite another injury to pacer Saini.
“Our young bowlers gave a very good performance. Yes, there was a partnership between Paine and Green. Our bowlers had got off to a slightly slow start today; Natarajan was hit for two fours in his first over," Gavaskar said during a discussion on the Sony Sports Network.
"But after that, the way they bowled, it was praiseworthy, and I enjoyed seeing that. These players, who had just the eleven or thirteen wickets before the game started, bowled very well; it seemed like Australia will score 400-450 runs at one point," he added.
After being reduced to 186/6, Shardul and Washington have managed to stitch together a 50+ partnership to take India past 250.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Sundar hits a no-look six off Lyon to send commentators into a frenzy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: Sundar, Thakur lead fightback as Aus lead by 54
'This half Indian team is better than fully-fit Australia’: Shoaib Akhtar
- India are already without two of their premier bowlers in Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the Gabba Test, who have missed it due to back spasm and abdominal strain respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs AUS: Washington Sundar becomes third Indian to achieve unique feat
- India vs Australia, 4th Test: Sundar made his debut in Brisbane and made an instant impact. Sundar picked up three wickets in the first innings with Steve Smith being his first wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman
- India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rest in peace my king': Hardik Pandya's tribute for late father Himanshu Pandya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur
- India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar breaks 110-yr-old record, Thakur top scores as Twitter goes crazy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A very good performance': Gavaskar has high praise for young Indian bowlers
- Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all missed part of the Test series or the whole contest itself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi says former Pakistan players should follow in Rahul Dravid's footsteps
- The impact of Dravid as the head of NCA has been applauded as it has resulted in India having quality players on the bench.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His life's direction has changed in the last 44 days': Jadeja praises Natarajan
- The dream continues for Natarajan, who became the first Indian cricketer to make debuts in all three formats for India on the same tour with Jadeja lauding the 29-year-old for keeping calm and hardly showing any nerves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox