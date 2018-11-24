India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and boys served fresh warning by Australian wicket-keeper ahead of Test series

In the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia’s batting might be slightly jittery, but the bowling attack remains a big threat for Virat Kohli and company in the upcoming Test series.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins were irresistible against England last Ashes and if they remain in good nick, they can cause headaches for the Indian batting order. Wicket-keeper Peter Nevill, who has kept wickets for the trio in Test matches and in Sheffield Shield cricket for New South Wales has warned the Indian batting to be wary of the threat.

“They’re bowling as well as I’ve seen them bowl. Particularly the reverse-swing bowling. It was a fairly abrasive wicket in Manuka and they all bowled with a lot of class and a great amount of skill. They’ll be a very difficult challenge for the Indian team,” Nevill told cricket.com.au.

Cricket Australia have decided to the rest the trio for NSW’s next Shield game against Western Australia, and Nevill believes they will be raring to go against India. The wicket-keeper also believes that Nathan Lyon will be a tricky customer for the Indian batting order. Lyon spun a web around the batting line-up in the previous series in 2014 and has since gone from strength to strength.

“He [Lyon] has been fantastic. His form for the last year has been phenomenal. He’s bowling as well as he’s ever bowled. It’s always a pleasure keeping to him.” Nevill said.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 14:49 IST