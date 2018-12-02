India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co greeted by ‘Bharat Army’ after touching down in Adelaide

After touching down in Adelaide, Virat Kohli and his troops were greeted by the members of the well-known Indian cricket team fan club, who call themselves as ‘The Bharat Army’, on Sunday. Following the completion of the four-day warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI, the Indian players made the trip from Sydney to Adelaide — the venue for the first Test, starting December 6.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the images on social media and the post read: “Touch down Adelaide #TeamIndia #AUSvIND.”

The Indian team seem to have geared up well for the much-anticipated four-match series against the Aussies. While the warm-up game ended in a draw, it gave much needed practice to the players ahead of the gruelling series.

The visitors will also look to improve their record Down Under as in the previous 11 visits to the country, they have failed to win even a single series. While out of the 44 Tests played between the two teams in Australia, India have managed to win just five.

Also Read: Kohli reveals why he doesn’t wish to get involved in verbal spats with the Aussies

“You might not see the same kind of stuff that happened in the last series. But I think in terms of their body language and intent that they have, I’m sure they’re still going to be aggressive in their minds,” skipper Virat Kohli told ‘Macquarie Sports Radio’.

“That’s the way Australia have always played, I don’t think there’s any other way they like to play their cricket. I don’t see any incidents happening on the field, I think it’s going to be competitive cricket,” the India captain said.

“They’re definitely going to bring their A-game and expect us to bring ours, so we definitely expect stiff competition from Australia as always and we’re definitely not taking anything for granted.”

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 13:19 IST