India vs Australia: Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:48 IST

Record and Virat Kohli have almost become synonyms in modern cricket. He has been such a prolific player in world cricket that records keep tumbling during most of his innings. In the ongoing three-match ODI series, Kohli completed another milestone. Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni’s world record of fastest to 5000 runs by a skipper in ODI cricket. After the second ODI in Rajkot, Kohli stood just 17 behind Dhoni’s record but did not take long to break it in the third ODI.

Dhoni managed to score 5000 runs as skipper in 127 innings but Kohli achieved the feat in just 82. This shows the remarkable consistency Kohli has shown since becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Not just Kohli, Rohit Sharma has also completed an important milestone in his career. He had a wonderful 2019 where he was a stalwart for India in limited overs cricket. The amount of runs he scored in 2019 even landed him an ICC ODI Player of the Year award. He failed to get going in the first ODI against Australia but looked in brilliant touch during the second ODI encounter in Rajkot. However, he was undone by a delivery from Adam Zampa as he returned to the pavilion after scoring 42 and as a result, he fell four runs short of achieving a major milestone.

However, Rohit did not wait for long to reach the landmark as he became the third fastest batsman to reach 9000 ODI runs when he reached the score of 5 during the series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rohit beat the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara when it comes to scoring 9000 runs in ODIs. The opener reached 9000 runs in 217 innings, leaving behind Ganguly (228 innings), Tendulkar (235 innings) and Lara (239 innings).

The batsman who was the fastest to reach 9000 runs in ODIs was India skipper Virat Kohli who achieved the feat in 194 runs and he is followed by South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (205 innings).

Australia have posted a score of 286/9 with Steve Smith scoring 131 runs.