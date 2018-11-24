India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co head to Sydney in bid to level series

After rain played spoilsport in Melbourne, the Indian cricket team headed off to Sydney for the third and last match of the series which is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Rain has been playing hide and seek right through the course of the series as before washing out the game at the MCG, it had helped Australia take a 1-0 lead at the Gabba courtesy of their four-run win (D/L).

Kohli and his troops had the hosts on the back-foot in the second T20I, before rain gods decided to intervene and help the Aussies keep their series lead intact.

Also Read: Virat Kohli discusses rain stoppage with umpire

India will now hope that change in scenery will help in changing their fortunes as well as they move Sydney for the blockbuster clash. Kohli uploaded an image on social media and his post read: “Travel day. @umeshyaadav”.

Earlier, in the second T20I, Australia overcame a poor start to reach 132/7 for seven in 19 overs when rain forced the players off the pitch.Ben McDermott made 32 not out off 30 balls before scurrying off the ground with batting partner Andrew Tye.

For the visitors, fast-bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed were the pick of the bowlers as they scalped two wickets each. While Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya ended the innings with one wicket each.

The umpires first considered a 19-overs-a-side game before setting India a revised target of 90 from 11 overs to level the series. However, with the rain returning, the match was eventually called off.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 11:48 IST