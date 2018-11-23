India vs Australia: Virat Kohli discusses rain stoppage with umpire - Watch video

Virat Kohli is well known for his aggressive approach on the field and he made his views clear to the umpire about the rain stoppage during the second T20I between India and Australia in Melbourne on Friday.

The rain had troubled the teams in the first T20I too but the handling of the situation in Melbourne was not to the India skipper’s liking.

During the 19th over of the match, it started to rain heavily but the umpires refused to suspend the game right away but Kohli was visibly upset with the decision.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke agreed with Kohli’s stance on the subject and suggested that the Indian captain had the right to be unhappy as the wetter the pitch got, the more difficult it would be for the Indians to bat in the second innings.

The second T20 International between India and Australia was called off due to intermittent rain on Friday, undoing the visitors’ good work with the ball and denying them an opportunity to level the three-match series.

India were naturally disappointed at not getting a go at the target which was revised thrice due to rain. Australia had scored 137 for seven in 19 overs when the first spell of rain arrived at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India’s target was initially revised to 137 runs in 19 overs before more rain made it 90 runs from 11 overs and then 46 from five overs. Nearly 90 minutes were lost due to the fickle weather before the game was eventually called off at 10.02 pm local time.

Rain playing hide and seek was not just frustrating for the players but also for the 60,000 plus crowd gathered at the iconic venue. With the match not producing a result, India now can only level the series in the final game in Sydney on Friday. Virat Kohli and his team had come into the T20 series after winning six bilateral contests in a row.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 20:22 IST