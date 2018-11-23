India vs Australia: Melbourne T20I abandoned due to rain, AUS lead series 1-0

Rain played spoilsport as the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was abandoned on Friday. With the help of this result, Australia take a slender 1-0 series lead into the decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After put to bat by India skipper Virat Kohli, Australia overcame a poor start to reach 132/7 for seven in 19 overs when rain forced the players off the pitch.Ben McDermott made 32 not out off 30 balls before scurrying off the ground with batting partner Andrew Tye.

For the visitors, fast-bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed were the pick of the bowlers as they scalped two wickets each. While Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya ended the innings with one wicket each.

The umpires first considered a 19-overs-a-side game before setting India a revised target of 90 from 11 overs to level the series. However, with the rain returning, the match was eventually called off.

((With Agency Inputs))

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 17:16 IST