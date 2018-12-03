India vs Australia: Virat Kohli loves the big moment like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara - Steve Waugh

India skipper Virat Kohli is expected to lead from the front in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia and while the pressure of expectations could get to most players, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh believes that Kohli is like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and loves the big stage and the challenges that come with performing in tough situations.

“He is a great player and loves the big moment, a bit like Tendulkar and Lara,” Waugh told ESPNcricinfo.

Kohli believes that he has no need to prove anything to anyone and he wants to give his hundred percent on the field. The Indian skipper also said that he doesn’t feels anything different while playing in other countries.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli must be made to earn his runs - Gillespie

“You learn from every series, every tour, every game that you play,” Kohli told Sydney-based Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think from last time round, I’ve become more assured of myself, I don’t really find the need to prove anything to anyone.

“It’s all about doing what the team wants me to do and just giving my 100% on the field, it’s a gradual process, I don’t really feel anything different when I go to tour countries now, it’s more a process now,” the 30-year-old added.

Kohli also said he is now more assured of himself than the last tour of Australia and does not feel the need to get involved in any confrontation with the Australians in the upcoming Test series.

“I think from last time round, I’ve become more assured of myself, I don’t really find the need to prove anything to anyone,” he said.

“In the early stage of my career I used to think of these things as important milestones which are really important in one’s career, but now the focus is purely and solely on making the team win at any cost.

“So ... I don’t find the need to get involved in anything with the opposition and I think those are changes that keep happening gradually as you go forward,” Kohli added.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 10:32 IST