India vs Australia: Virat Kohli wins hearts with brilliant gesture after receiving Border-Gavaskar Trophy

It rained all day at the Sydney Cricket Ground, there was not a ball bowled on the final day, and when the official announcement was made, wild celebrations broke out in the Indian camp.

A beaming Indian captain received the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy from Allan Border, planted a kiss and then handed it to Mayank Agarwal. The young opener was drafted into the side in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and looked ready for the trials of Test cricket. Two scores of 70 and one 40 in the three innings ensured solid starts for India as the rest of the batting then made merry and buried the Australian bowling in both the matches.

This gesture by Kohli was in many ways a reflection of the immense respect the player had earned from the skipper. Indian batting faltered in South Africa and England and this had to do primarily with the fickle opening stands which exposed the middle order to the new ball. Mayank’s inclusion and his consistency came as a breath of fresh year and the Indian camp recognised this.

“Special mention to Mayank Agarwal too. To come in on Boxing Day and play like that against a high quality attack in their conditions speaks volumes of the belief he has. Someone like Rishabh as well, coming into his own and dominating attacks is something that augurs well for the team,” captain Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:56 IST