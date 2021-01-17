IND USA
Washington Sundar during the fourth Test.(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia: Washington Sundar becomes third Indian to achieve unique feat

  • India vs Australia, 4th Test: Sundar made his debut in Brisbane and made an instant impact. Sundar picked up three wickets in the first innings with Steve Smith being his first wicket.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:45 AM IST

At the start of the series, it did not look like Washington Sundar will get a chance in the Test series. India had Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad and Sundar’s chances of coming in were almost non-existent. But injuries to Ashwin and Jadeja forced Team India to draft Sundar into the team due to his all-round abilities. And he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

Sundar made his debut in Brisbane and made an instant impact. Sundar picked up three wickets in the first innings with Steve Smith being his first wicket. He was picked due to his ability to bat and Sundar justified his selection. He scored a fifty and stitched a 100+ partnership with Shardul Thakur to rescue India from a precarious position.

En route his maiden fifty, Sundar became the 3rd Indian cricketer to hit a half-century and take a three-wicket haul on his Test debut. All three achieved the feat in their team's first innings.

Sundar only behind Vihari and Phadkar.
Hazlewood struck with the second ball after lunch to remove Mayank Agarwal and, six overs later, he had Rishabh Pant spectacularly caught at gully by Cameron Green.

With India’s innings teetering Washington Sundar (38 not out) and Shardul Thakur (33 not out) combined for a valuable 67-run partnership to close the deficit to 116 runs at the interval.

Hazlewood had figures of 3-43 from 21 overs to lead the Australian attack.

Earlier, India added 99 runs for the loss of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane in Sunday’s first session after resuming Sunday at 62-2 in reply to Australia’s first innings of 369.

Hazlewood made the first breakthrough of the day by removing Pujara for 25 off 94 balls. The seamer teased the 90-test veteran forward to a good length ball which found the edge and carried through to wicketkeeper Tim Paine with India at 105-3 after 39 overs.

(with AP inputs)

Topics
india vs australia india vs australia 2020 washington sundar

