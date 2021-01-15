India vs Australia: Washington Sundar dismisses dangerous Steve Smith for maiden Test wicket – WATCH

If you thought getting a Test cap was going to be Washington Sundar’s high point of the day, think again. The off-spinner all-rounder from Tamil Nadu decided to make the occasion even more special by claiming his maiden Test wicket, that of the dangerous Steve Smith for 36.

Sundar, who replaced senior spinner R Ashwin in India’s XI for the fourth Test struck immediately after lunch. With his first ball of a new spell, Sundar drifted a ball to Smith’s pads, which the batsman flicked but straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at square leg, who completed his second catch of the match.

Earlier in the day, Sundar became India’s 301st Test cricketer after Ashwin handed him his Test cap. Incidentally, the man Sundar replaced in the Playing XI, Ashwin had dismissed Smith thrice earlier in the series – once each in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, meaning this is the fourth time that the batsman has fallen to an offspinner. Sundar has played 26 T20Is and one ODIs for India since making his international debut back in 2017.

Australia went to lunch 65/2, but with the wicket, India snapped a partnership that was beginning to look really dangerous. India had a brilliant start to the Test with Mohammed Siraj striking in his first over to dismiss David Warner, followed by Shardul Thakur removing Marcus Harris cheaply for his maiden Test wicket. From there, usual suspects Smith and Marnus Labuschagne came together to forge a 70-run partnership for the third wicket before Sundar ended the stand.