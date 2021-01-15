India vs Australia: Dream start for Shardul Thakur, dismisses Marcus Harris for maiden Test wicket - WATCH
Shardul Thakur enjoyed a highly successful return to Test cricket as he struck off the first ball of his spell to dismiss Australia opening batsman Marcus Harris. Thakur, bowling the ninth over, came over the wicket and sent an inswinger to Harris, which the batsman flicked to Navdeep Saini at square leg to give the fast bowler his maiden Test wicket.
Harris's early dismissal means that this is now the 11th consecutive innings that he has gone without scoring a fifty in Tests. This is also the fourth consecutive dismissal in single-digit score for the batsman. Thakur getting him marked the 10th straight occasion of Harris getting dismissed by a fast bowler and this is the ninth time that the batsman has been dismissed inside first 10 over of the innings.
The Brisbane Test is Thakur’s second for India. Drafted into the Playing XI as a fourth fast bowler, Thakur could not have asked for a better return. It was in November of 2018 that Thakur made his Test debut for India – against West Indies at home – but unfortunately, after bowling just 10 balls (1.4 overs), he went off the ground before being ruled out due to a groin strain. Infact, the same injury had led to him missing the Asia Cup 2018, but a recurrence of the injury sent him into a long rehab.
Thakur was drafted into India’s Test squad as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out due to a fractured forearm. He, along with T Natarajan and Washington Sundar was one of three players to stay back as net bowlers for India following the limited-overs series against Australia in November-December of 2020.
Thakur has played 12 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India previously having taken 15 and 23 wickets respectively. In May of last year, Thakur in fact, became the first cricketer to resume training after the government had permitted the opening of sports complexes.
