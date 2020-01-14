India vs Australia: ‘We have to rethink’ - Virat Kohli accepts changing batting position ‘didn’t go their way’

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday accepted that the decision to tinker with the batting order in the first ODI against Australia did not go their way at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. To accommodate KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan into the playing XI, Kohli pulled himself down the batting order at no. 4 position, while Rahul came out to bat at his no. 3 position. Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul stitched a good 121-run partnership for the second wicket. But after Rahul was dismissed for 47, India’s middle-order collapsed, and the hosts were bundled out for 255.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after suffering a 10-wicket defeat, Kohli said: “We’ve had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We’ve tried to fit him into the team. Having said that, it hasn’t gone our way when I have batted at no.4, we might have to rethink about this. So we have to see how it goes.”

Kohli, though, added that there is no need to press panic buttons, as he is allowed to experiment a bit. “At the same time, it’s about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit,” he added.

Chasing 256, Aussie openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch smashed hundreds each to win the first ODI by 10 wickets. With the win, Australia take 1-0 lead in the series.

Speaking on Australia’s performance Kohli said: “We were totally outplayed in all departments. It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn’t get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can’t do that against a team like Australia.”

India and Australia will play the 2nd ODI at Rajkot on Friday.