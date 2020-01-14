e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘We have to rethink’ - Virat Kohli accepts changing batting position ‘didn’t go their way’

India vs Australia: ‘We have to rethink’ - Virat Kohli accepts changing batting position ‘didn’t go their way’

India vs Australia: India captain Virat Kohli came out to bat at no. 4, instead of his usual batting position at no. 3.

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli during the first one-day international.
India's captain Virat Kohli during the first one-day international.(AP)
         

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday accepted that the decision to tinker with the batting order in the first ODI against Australia did not go their way at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. To accommodate KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan into the playing XI, Kohli pulled himself down the batting order at no. 4 position, while Rahul came out to bat at his no. 3 position. Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul stitched a good 121-run partnership for the second wicket. But after Rahul was dismissed for 47, India’s middle-order collapsed, and the hosts were bundled out for 255.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after suffering a 10-wicket defeat, Kohli said: “We’ve had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We’ve tried to fit him into the team. Having said that, it hasn’t gone our way when I have batted at no.4, we might have to rethink about this. So we have to see how it goes.”

Also read: Bizarre interruption at Wankhede Stadium as kite stops play - WATCH

Kohli, though, added that there is no need to press panic buttons, as he is allowed to experiment a bit. “At the same time, it’s about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit,” he added.

Chasing 256, Aussie openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch smashed hundreds each to win the first ODI by 10 wickets. With the win, Australia take 1-0 lead in the series.

Also read: Black ban at Wankhede Stadium?

Speaking on Australia’s performance Kohli said: “We were totally outplayed in all departments. It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn’t get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can’t do that against a team like Australia.”

India and Australia will play the 2nd ODI at Rajkot on Friday.

