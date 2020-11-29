e-paper
India vs Australia: Will David Warner be available for 3rd ODI? Finch gives an update

India vs Australia: Will David Warner be available for 3rd ODI? Finch gives an update

Australian opener David Warner injured his groin while fielding during India’s runs chase and was forced to leave the field.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:11 IST
David Warner injured his groin while fielding during India’s runs chase in Sydney in 2nd ODI
David Warner injured his groin while fielding during India's runs chase in Sydney in 2nd ODI
         

After registering a terrific win against India in the 2nd ODI in Sydney on Friday, Australian skipper Aaron Finch spoke about the condition of David Warner. The latter injured his groin while fielding during India’s runs chase and was forced to leave the field.

The incident happened during the fourth over of India’s innings. Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, where Warner produced a dive to stop the ball. It was then that Warner appeared to be in some discomfort.

ALSO READ | ‘I just asked him’: Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch say Hardik Pandya showed how to bowl on SCG wicket

The left-hander was assisted out of the field by Australia’s physio. Later, Warner was taken to the hospital for mandatory scans.

As the severity of Warner’s injury is yet to be known, his selection in the third and the final ODI remains doubtful. Captain Finch stated that he doesn’t think Warner would be available for selection for the third and final ODI.

“Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea about Warner’s fitness. We’ve got to reshuffle it around; I don’t think he’ll (Warner) be available. The way Davey played upfront was unbelievable,” stated Finch after the conclusion of the game.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Virat Kohli becomes 8th batsman to score 22,000 runs in international cricket

Smith and Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively, as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India.

In reply, India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride with the bat in hand.

