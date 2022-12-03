India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs BAN live on TV and online

The first One-Day International(ODI) of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday, December 04. It will mark the return of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who were rested for the tour of New Zealand after the T20 World Cup 2022.

The ODI series is a part of Team India's preparation for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in 2023 which will be hosted by India. All the senior players who have returned to the team are expected to play in the first ODI. Youngsters Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Sen have also been included in the squad. Washington is expected to be in the playing XI after his impressive performance against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami who was a part of the squad has now been ruled out of the series due to shoulder injury and Umran Malik has been announced as his replacement.

It also marks Team India's first bilateral series in Bangladesh in seven years. Bangladesh will have the advantage of home support and playing in home conditions but cricket experts feel that the Men in Blue are favourites to clinch the series.

Here are the live streaming details for the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh

When will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday, December 04, 2022

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

What time will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh start?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh in India?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

