India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: Head-to-head record as IND face BAN to kick off campaign in Dubai

Rohit Sharma and his men will begin their quest for a second successive ICC trophy when India take on Bangladesh in the second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. It will be their second meeting in the history of the 50-over tournament and the first meeting between the two since October 2023 in the ODI World Cup. India captain Rohit Sharma and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto

India head into the tournament, having played just two ODI series six months apart. They suffered a 0-2 loss against Sri Lanka in July last year in Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as head coach in the format. However, they beat England earlier this month at home, securing a 3-0 clean sweep. On the other hand, Bangladesh have played nine ODI games since 2024, winning just three of them, including the 0-3 loss against West Indies in the last series and a 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Head-to-head record between India and Bangladesh in ODIs

Two years after making their international debut in the ODI format, Bangladesh faced India for the first time in October 1988 in the Asia Cup at home. The two Asian countries have since faced each other 41 times in the format, with India holding an overwhelming 32-8 advantage. Such was India's dominance over Bangladesh; they secured a 12-match winning streak across 16 years before the latter secured their first-ever victory in a home series.

However, of the eight total wins Bangladesh secured against India, three came in their last five meetings, including a 2-1 series win at home and a six-run victory in the Super Four clash at the 2023 Asia Cup. India had the last laugh in the 2023 ODI World Cup, beating the Tigers by seven wickets in Pune.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head tie in Champions Trophy:

Despite their 37-year rivalry, India and Bangladesh have faced each other just once in Champions Trophy history. Rohit's unbeaten 123 and Virat Kohli's 96 not out in a 188-run second-wicket partnership helped India chase down 265 in Birmingham in the 2017 tournament edition. India, the eventual runners-up in that edition, won the game by nine wickets.