News / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh: How have both sides fared against each other in Asia Cup 2023

India vs Bangladesh: How have both sides fared against each other in Asia Cup 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 14, 2023 09:06 PM IST

India face Bangladesh in their upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 fixture, in Colombo.

Having already secured a berth in the final, India face Bangladesh in their final Super 4 stage fixture, at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo, on Friday. India are in fine form and are currently unbeaten in the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co. began their campaign against Pakistan, but the match was called off after the first innings due to rain and both sides shared a point each.

India face Bangladesh in their upcoming Asia Cup fixture.(AFP)
India face Bangladesh in their upcoming Asia Cup fixture.(AFP)

Then, India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in their next match to enter the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4 stage, Rohit and Co. began with a 228-run victory against Pakistan, where Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) bagged unbeaten centuries. Following the huge win vs Pakistan, India beat defending champions Sri Lanka by 41 runs to book a berth in the final.

On the other hand, Bangladesh began their campaign with a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka, and then defeated Afghanistan by 89 runs to reach the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4 stage, they have lost both their matches until now, losing to Pakistan by seven wickets and then crashing to a loss against Sri Lanka.

In the Asia Cup, both sides have faced each other 14 times (12 ODIs and 2 T20Is). India have won 13 times and Bangladesh have won only once. Collectively, India has defeated Bangladesh in 12 Asia Cup ODIs and two T20Is. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's only win came in the ODI format. It also worth noting that Bangladesh have never won the Asia Cup and India have clinched the trophy seven times.

Here is a list of their meetings:

1. 28 September 2018, India win by 3 wickets | Dubai

2. 21 Sep 2018, India win by 7 wickets | Dubai

3. 6 Mar 2016, India win by 8 wickets | Mirpur

4. 24 Feb 2016, India win by 45 runs | Mirpur

5. 26 Feb 2014, India win by 6 wickets | Fatullah

6. 16 Mar 2012, Bangladesh win by 5 wickets | Mirpur

7. 16 Jun 2010, India win by 6 wickets | Dambulla

8. 28 Jun 2008, India win by 7 wickets | Karachi

9. 21 Jul 2004, India win by 8 wickets | Colombo

10. 30 May 2000, India win by 8 wickets | Dhaka

11. 24 Jul 1997, India win by 9 wickets | Colombo

12. 5 Apr 1995, India win by 9 wickets | Sharjah

13. 25 Dec 1990, India win by 9 wickets | Chandigarh

14. 27 Oct 1988, India win by 9 wickets | Chattogram

In the upcoming match, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who leads the run chart in Asia Cup 2023, with 194 runs in four matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto is second with 19 in two games.

Catch all the Latest Asia Cup news and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score along with Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out