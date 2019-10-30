e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: ‘It will work as motivation for us’ - Mahmudullah on Shakib’s absence

Ind vs Ban: Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC’s Anti Corruption Code.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
File image of Mahmudullah and Shakib AL Hasan.
File image of Mahmudullah and Shakib AL Hasan.(AFP)
         

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah feels that the ban on Shakib Al Hasan will work as a motivation for the team. Shakib was banned from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC’s Anti Corruption Code. The all-rounder also admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Also Read: ICC releases WhatsApp conversation between Shakib and bookie

“We have to play with our heart for the country. I think this [Shakib’s absence] will work as motivation for us. I think there’s no greater honour than playing for the country. The responsibility to lead the side lies with me. So I will try to give it my all,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

“The statistics don’t lie. It is a tough ask, but it is not impossible. We have to perform as a team, and ensure we take advantage of every opportunity,” he added.

Also Read: Mortaza, Mushfiqur turn emotional after ICC bans Shakib

Shakib will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020. It is, however, subject to him satisfying the conditions of the sanction. As a result, the 32-year-old all-rounder will not be featuring in the upcoming T20I series against India.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:02 IST

tags
top news
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news