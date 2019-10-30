‘Do we work on this or I wait till IPL?’ ICC releases WhatsApp conversation between Shakib and bookie

cricket

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:59 IST

After confirming that Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all forms of cricket for two years with one year of that suspended, ICC released details of conversations between the Bangladesh all-rounder and a bookie named Deepak Aggarwal. Shakib received a ban after the he accepted to have breached three International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption code.

In a detailed media release, ICC stated that Shakib was approached by Aggarwal first time in 2017 and since then he has been in constant touch with the bookie, who has been identified by ICC’s Anti Corruption Unit as a suspect of being involved in cricket corruption. The mention of IPL in the conversation also highlighted the India connection in the case. Here are details made public by ICC and an insight to why Shakib was banned:

November 2017

Shakib was approached for the first time when he was a member of the Dhaka Dynamites team, in the Bangladesh Premier League, played between 4 November and 12 December 2017. “He was aware that his telephone number had been provided to Aggarwal by another person who was known to Shakib. Aggarwal had asked this other person to provide him with contacts for players playing in the Bangladesh Premier League,” said ICC.

Also Read: ‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough

In mid-November 2017, at the instigation of Aggarwal, he exchanged various WhatsApp messages with Aggarwal in which Aggarwal sought to meet him.

January 2018

Shakib was selected as part of the Bangladesh team participating in a TriSeries between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. During this series, he and Aggarwal engaged in further WhatsApp conversations.

Various WhasApp messages and IPL connection

On 19 January 2018, he received a WhatsApp message from Aggarwal congratulating him for being named man of the match in that day’s game. Aggarwal followed this message with a message saying “do we work in this or I wait til the IPL”.

The reference to “work” in this message was a reference to him providing Inside Information to Mr Aggarwal. He did not report this contact from Aggarwal to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority.

Also Read: Vaughan makes cheeky comment after India confirm maiden pink ball Test

On 23 January 2018, he received another WhatsApp message from Aggarwal in which Aggarwal made another approach to him to provide him with Inside Information, saying “Bro anything in this series?” Shakib confirmed that this message related to Mr Aggarwal’s request to him to provide Mr Aggarwal with Inside Information in relation to the ongoing Tri-Series.

He did not report this request for Inside Information from Mr Aggarwal to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority.

April 2018

On 26th April Shakib played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in its IPL match against Kings XI Punjab. He received a WhatsApp message fromAggarwal that day asking him whether a particular player was going to be playing in the game that day, i.e. again asking for Inside Information.

Aggarwal continued this conversation with him by talking about bitcoins, dollar accounts and asked him for his dollar account details. During this conversation, he told Aggarwal that he wanted to meet him “first”.

These messages on 26 April 2018 included a number of deleted messages. He confirmed that these deleted messages contained requests from Aggarwal for Inside Information.

He confirmed that he had concerns over Aggarwal, feeling he was a bit “dodgy”, and that, following their conversations, he had the feeling that Aggarwal was a bookie. He did not report any of the contact and approaches received from Aggarwal on 26 April 2018 to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority. 12.

The ICC further added that Shakib confirmed of not leaking any inside information to the bookie.

“Shakib told the ACU that he did not accept or act upon any of the approaches he received from Mr Aggarwal, in particular, he did not provide him with any of the information requested, 4 nor did he accept or receive any money or other reward from Mr Aggarwal. However, he did not at any time report any of the approaches to the ACU or any other relevant authority,” ICC said.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 09:36 IST