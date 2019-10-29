Shakib Al Hasan banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:38 IST

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all forms of cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday. Under the provisions of the Code, Shakib chose to admit three charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Also Read: Kohli & Co to play maiden Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, confirms Ganguly

“I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches,” Shakib was quoted as saying in the statement. “The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.”

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did,” he added.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity said: “Shakib Al Hasan is a highly experienced international cricketer. He has attended many education sessions and knows his obligations under the Code. He should have reported each of these approaches.

Also Read: Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report

“Shakib has accepted his errors and cooperated fully with the investigation. He has offered to assist the Integrity Unit in future education, to help younger players to learn from his mistakes. I am happy to accept this offer.”

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, Shakib will be free to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020.

It was earlier reported that Shakib could face a lengthy ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. The ICC said that the charges levied on Shakib are:

1. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Also Read: Impact of Kolpak on SA’s cricket, dominance of Kohli & team: Amla opens up

2. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

3. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

((With ICC inputs))

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 18:11 IST