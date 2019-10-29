e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Virat Kohli & Co to play maiden Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the two teams will take part in the pink-ball Test after they received green signal from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

cricket Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli with teammate Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli with teammate Rohit Sharma.(PTI)
         

The Indian cricket team will be playing their first ever Day-Night Test match when they take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the two teams will take part in the pink-ball Test after they received green signal from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The development ended days of speculation after Ganguly first proposed the idea to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which faced resistance from its players and sat for multiple meetings to convince them.”It’s a good development. Test cricket needs this push. Me and my team were bent on it and thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed,” Ganguly said.

READ: Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report

There are plans to invite India’s legendary Olympians like Abhinav Bindra, MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu and felicitate them for their contribution to the country’s Olympic movement during the match. Just like Cricket Australia’s annual ‘Pink Test’ (players wear Pink caps) in association with the Jane McGrath Foundation to raise awareness about breast cancer, Ganguly wants the Eden Gardens’ Day-night Test to be an “annual affair”.

“Great opportunity and massive game in Eden Gardens against India, who also hasn’t played a D/N Test. It is new to both sides and it will probably bring the two teams together,” Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said.

READ: Shakib Al Hasan banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

“Both teams not quite knowing what is going to happen, so it is a challenge we want to take. Some of our players were skeptical about it, but we are excited. We don’t know what brand of ball will be used, and we will probably have little time to prepare but we are excited by it,” he added.

Bangladesh begin their India tour with the three T20Is, starting on November 3, before heading to Indore to kick off their World Test Championship campaign from November 14. The second Test will start on November 22.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 17:59 IST

tags
top news
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
Shakib banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Shakib banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Madras High Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt for toddler’s death in borewell
Madras High Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt for toddler’s death in borewell
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news