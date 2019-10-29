Michael Vaughan makes cheeky comment after India confirm Day-Night Test against Bangladesh

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:02 IST

India’s stand on playing Day-Night Tests have always been quite different from most of the other ICC members and as a result, they are still one of the few nations who have not taken part in even one pink ball Test encounter. Cricket Australia had proposed India play the Adelaide Test under lights during the last tour of Australia in 2018 but the BCCI turned down the offer. Current playing conditions stipulated by the ICC say the home nation can host a day-night Test only when the visiting board agrees to it. However, that will all change on November 22 when Virat Kohli & Co will play their first ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan made a rather cheeky comment on Twitter after the official announcement as he hinted towards India’s decision to not play the Test against Australia in 2018.

“Now India have agreed to play a Day/Night Test against Bangladesh surely they will agree to play 1 or 2 in Australia next year ... #JustSaying,” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

Now India have agreed to play a Day/Night Test against Bangladesh surely they will agree to play 1 or 2 in Australia next year ... #JustSaying — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2019

The Test is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22-26 and will be the second game of a two-match series.The development ended days of speculation after Ganguly first proposed the idea to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which faced resistance from its players and sat for multiple meetings to convince them.

“The BCB has confirmed and we are having a pink-ball Test. It’s a good development. Test cricket needs this push. Me and my team were bent on it and thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed,” Ganguly said.

READ: Virat Kohli & Co to play maiden Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: Ganguly

It was Ganguly, who was instrumental in organising the first ever pink ball match in India although it was a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Super League final between Mohun Bagan and Bhowanipore under lights in June, 2016. Ganguly headed the CAB at the time. Two players, who played that match -- Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami -- are expected to play the first ever pink Test.

The BCCI had introduced the pink ball in Duleep Trophy that same year and it continued for three seasons before the Board scrapped it this year due to lack of broadcast coverage.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 19:59 IST