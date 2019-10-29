e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former England captain says ban should have been longer

Reacting to the ICC’s decision, former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter that the two year ban wasn’t enough.

cricket Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Shakib Al Hasan.
File photo of Shakib Al Hasan.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Bangladesh’s star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday banned from all forms of cricket, with one year of that suspended, by the International Cricket Council after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Reacting to the ICC’s decision, former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter that the two year ban wasn’t enough.

Vaughan, known for his straight talk as cricket pundit, wrote, “No sympathy what’s so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what’s so ever ... In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn’t enough ... Should have been longer ...” 

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, Shakib will be free to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020. It was earlier reported that Shakib could face a lengthy ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. The ICC said that the charges levied on Shakib are:

1. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Also Read: Impact of Kolpak on SA’s cricket, dominance of Kohli & team: Amla opens up

2. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

3. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

(With ICC inputs)

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 19:48 IST

tags
top news
India’s mission for 2024 is to double the economy, take it to USD 5 trillion: PM Modi
India’s mission for 2024 is to double the economy, take it to USD 5 trillion: PM Modi
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Pak court suspends Nawaz Sharif’s sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds
Pak court suspends Nawaz Sharif’s sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news