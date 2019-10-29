‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former England captain says ban should have been longer

cricket

Bangladesh’s star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday banned from all forms of cricket, with one year of that suspended, by the International Cricket Council after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Reacting to the ICC’s decision, former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter that the two year ban wasn’t enough.

Vaughan, known for his straight talk as cricket pundit, wrote, “No sympathy what’s so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what’s so ever ... In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn’t enough ... Should have been longer ...”

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, Shakib will be free to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020. It was earlier reported that Shakib could face a lengthy ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. The ICC said that the charges levied on Shakib are:

1. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

2. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

3. Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

