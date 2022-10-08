India vs Bangladesh live score, Women's Asia Cup 2022: All eyes on stand-in skipper Mandhana as Team India opts to bat
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are up against hosts Bangladesh in match No. 15 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022.
India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asia Cup 2022 live score: After suffering a heart-breaking loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is eager to bounce back against hosts Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the Women's Asia Cup. The Women in Blue are up against the tournament hosts in match No.15 of the continental competition at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India's batting experiment had backfired against Pakistan as the Harmanpreet-led side recorded their third loss to traditional rivals in women's cricket. With three wins and a defeat to their name, Harmanpreet-led Team India is now level on points with bitter-rivals Pakistan on the points table of the Asia Cup 2022.
Oct 08, 2022 01:06 PM IST
IND vs BAN, Women's Asia Cup 2022 live score: Good start by India openers
Openers Shafali and Mandhana are leading the batting charge of the Women In Blue. A decent start to the innings as Bangladesh’s Shanjida Akter leaks 7 runs in the 1st over. IND-W 7/0 after the end of the 1st over.
Oct 08, 2022 12:59 PM IST
IND vs BAN, Women's Asia Cup live score: How head coach Powar defended India's batting reshuffle
Head coach Ramesh Powar asserted that his side wanted youngsters to take up the role of senior batters in India's previous outing against Pakistan. "We didn't want our regular chasers to come in but try out someone younger who can take that role up. This was our fourth game [of the tournament] and we wanted to expose Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh and [Dayalan] Hemalatha, see how they go through these pressure situations. Harmanpreet [Kaur], Jemi [Jemimah Rodrigues] and Smriti [Mandhana] have been doing it for a long time," Powar said at the post-match press conference.
Oct 08, 2022 12:50 PM IST
IND vs BAN, Women's Asia Cup live score: India make 3 changes
India's playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Bangladesh's playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla.
Oct 08, 2022 12:36 PM IST
IND vs BAN, Women's Asia Cup live score: Toss update!
Stand-in skipper Mandhana has won the toss and the Women In Blue have opted to bat against Bangladesh. Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana have been added to the Indian playing XI. They have replaced Harmanpreet, D Hemalatha and Radha Yadav.
Oct 08, 2022 12:32 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup live cricket score: Smriti Mandhana to lead Team India
As per the latest developments at the Indian camp, Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will not feature in today’s match. The Indian skipper has been rested and opener Smriti Mandhana will captain India against Bangladesh.
Oct 08, 2022 12:23 PM IST
IND W vs BAN W, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Team India leads Women’s Asia Cup standings
Despite suffering a defeat to Pakistan, Team India managed to retain the top spot on the Asia Cup points table. India have recorded three wins in four matches at the Asia Cup. Though Pakistan have also won three games out of a possible 4, the Green Army is placed second owing to a lower Net Run Rate (NRR).
Oct 08, 2022 12:16 PM IST
IND vs BAN, Women's Asia Cup live score: Why did Harmanpreet go in to bat at No. 7 against Pakistan?
Questions were raised after Team India opted to rejig their batting order in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. The defeat was India's only third loss to Pakistan. "I think in the middle we were trying to give other batters a chance. You have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired and cost us the game," Harmanpreet said after the match.
Oct 08, 2022 12:07 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup live cricket score: Pakistan hand India 13-run defeat
Harmanpreet-led Team India is heading to Sylhet after suffering a 13-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their previous Asia Cup. Nidar Dar's match-changing half-century guided Pakistan to a memorable win over India at the Asia Cup. All-rounder Dar lifted Pakistan to 137/6 in the 20-over contest. In reply, India were bowled out for 124 as the Women In Blue lost the match by 13 runs.
Oct 08, 2022 11:56 AM IST
India Women vs Bangladesh Women's Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: A quick look at two squads!
India Women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire.
Bangladesh Women squad: Shamima Sultana (wk), Nigar Sultana (c), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam.
Oct 08, 2022 11:43 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W, Asia Cup 2022 live updates: Team India meets Asia Cup hosts in Sylhet
Title favourites Team India led by Harmanpreet Kaur are up against hosts Bangladesh at the Women’s Asia Cup. The match is scheduled for a start at 1:00 PM today. Team India will lock horns with hosts Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.
Oct 08, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match No.15 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup between Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India and hosts Bangladesh. Stay tuned for more updates!