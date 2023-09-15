India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4: IND vs BAN anything but a dead rubber before big final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Find latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match from Colombo
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Don't even for a moment underestimate the significance of today's India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match. While the outcome won't affect the tournament standings – India have already secured a spot in the final, and Bangladesh has been eliminated – the fierce rivalry between these two teams ensures that this match is anything but a dead rubber. Historically, India have dominated the head-to-head encounters between the two teams. However, Bangladesh have achieved notable victories over a team that was once considered their 'big brother,' most notably in the 2007 World Cup and the 2012 Asia Cup.
These wins have instilled a belief in the Tigers that they are no longer pushovers. Bangladesh's series victories against India in 2015 and 2022 are testament to their growing self-confidence, although at times, it may have gone a bit too far. Instances like Mushfiqur Rahim's premature celebrations during the 2016 T20 World Cup and the controversial 'Nagin Dance' have stirred tensions and fueled this intense rivalry between the two Asian teams.
And expect Friday to be no exception. Bangladesh will be missing Mushfiqur Rahim, who is taking time off to be with his family and new-born child. Meanwhile, India are likely to make some adjustments to their Playing XI, with their spot in the final secured after facing Sri Lanka. It's anticipated that Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will rest a few key players and provide an opportunity for their bench strength to shine. Suryakumar Yadav is set to step in for Virat Kohli at No. 3, and Shreyas Iyer, who missed the last two games due to a back spasm, will return to the Playing XI, possibly replacing KL Rahul. Additionally, there could be a change in the pace-bowling line-up, with Mohammed Shami getting a much-needed game in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who, considering his current form, requires careful workload management.
Some key pointers surrounding India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four clash:
1. Although the India vs Bangladesh game is inconsequential, expect the two teams to come hard at each other given their rivalry.
2. The weather in Colombo is slightly better than yesterday but rainfall is expected at some time during the day.
3. India and Bangladesh have faced each other 14 times in the Asia Cup across ODIs and T20Is with the Men in Blue comprehensively leading 13 to 1.
4. Bangladesh will be without Mushfiqur Rahim for the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup.
5. India are expected to make three changes – Suryakumar Yadav for Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer for KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami for Jasprit Bumrah.
- Sep 15, 2023 10:10 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Why Mushfiqur Rahim isn't playing today
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mushfiqur Rahim has been a prominent figure in the India vs Bangladesh rivalry. In the 2007 World Cup, he played the decisive role by hitting the winning runs. Four years later ahead of India's 2011 World Cup opener against Bangladesh, he stirred controversy with a statement during a pre-match press conference, riling up Indian fans. And if that weren't enough, he once again captured the spotlight during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India - when he burst into premature celebrations - keeping viewers' interest intact. Unfortunately though, he won't be a part of today's game. Curious to know why? Read on HERE.
- Sep 15, 2023 10:00 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Why has the IND vs BAN rivalry flared up
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: You know what? For the longest time, India versus Bangladesh was considered nothing more than a routine warm-up match for the Indians. However, a series of unexpected results, controversial comments, moments, and some surprising jibes have added an intense edge to the rivalry between these two teams. In contrast to the once one-sided nature of these contests, every time an IND vs BAN game takes place, you can't keep your eyes off the ball. Think about the numerous close finishes we've witnessed – the 2016 World T20, the Nidahas Trophy final, and even last year's T20 World Cup showdown. Combine all these elements together and you get a juicy battle that should not be underestimated. Today's match might not generate as much excitement since there isn't much at stake for either side, but expect some stunning moments to unravel.
- Sep 15, 2023 09:56 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: What's up with the weather in Colombo
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: First thing's first, let's not overlook the seventh participant in the Asia Cup, an unwelcome guest that goes by the name of rain – yes, the dreaded rain. It has already disrupted one crucial match, none other than the India vs Pakistan clash in Group A, leaving teams, players, and fans in sheer frustration. Given the heavy rainfall that Sri Lanka experiences during this season, there was even talk of relocating the venue. But here we stand. As for Friday, if the weather forecast is to be entirely relied on, another substantial amount of rainfall is expected. However, the current live scenes paint a different picture. The latest update from Colombo informs us that the skies are currently bright and clear. So it seems we're off to a promising start.
- Sep 15, 2023 09:28 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: HOLA!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Greetings, all! Parts of northern India woke up to steady rainfall which brought the temperature down a bit, but cricket fans would be hoping for the dreaded showers to stay away in today's fierce Asia Cup Super 4 contest between India and Bangladesh at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. A dead rubber on paper, India and Bangladesh, it is anything but inconsequential. Mere head-to-head statistics, heavily favoring India, fail to capture the true essence of the riveting India vs Bangladesh cricket rivalry. Over the past decade, this contest has evolved into one of the most fiercely contested and eagerly anticipated matchups, transcending the boundaries of the cricket pitch and igniting fervor both on and off the field.