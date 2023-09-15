India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4: IND vs BAN anything but a dead rubber before big final

India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Don't even for a moment underestimate the significance of today's India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match. While the outcome won't affect the tournament standings – India have already secured a spot in the final, and Bangladesh has been eliminated – the fierce rivalry between these two teams ensures that this match is anything but a dead rubber. Historically, India have dominated the head-to-head encounters between the two teams. However, Bangladesh have achieved notable victories over a team that was once considered their 'big brother,' most notably in the 2007 World Cup and the 2012 Asia Cup. India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan will renew an underrated IND vs BAN rivalry.(Getty Images)

These wins have instilled a belief in the Tigers that they are no longer pushovers. Bangladesh's series victories against India in 2015 and 2022 are testament to their growing self-confidence, although at times, it may have gone a bit too far. Instances like Mushfiqur Rahim's premature celebrations during the 2016 T20 World Cup and the controversial 'Nagin Dance' have stirred tensions and fueled this intense rivalry between the two Asian teams.

And expect Friday to be no exception. Bangladesh will be missing Mushfiqur Rahim, who is taking time off to be with his family and new-born child. Meanwhile, India are likely to make some adjustments to their Playing XI, with their spot in the final secured after facing Sri Lanka. It's anticipated that Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will rest a few key players and provide an opportunity for their bench strength to shine. Suryakumar Yadav is set to step in for Virat Kohli at No. 3, and Shreyas Iyer, who missed the last two games due to a back spasm, will return to the Playing XI, possibly replacing KL Rahul. Additionally, there could be a change in the pace-bowling line-up, with Mohammed Shami getting a much-needed game in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who, considering his current form, requires careful workload management.

Some key pointers surrounding India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four clash:

1. Although the India vs Bangladesh game is inconsequential, expect the two teams to come hard at each other given their rivalry.

2. The weather in Colombo is slightly better than yesterday but rainfall is expected at some time during the day.

3. India and Bangladesh have faced each other 14 times in the Asia Cup across ODIs and T20Is with the Men in Blue comprehensively leading 13 to 1.

4. Bangladesh will be without Mushfiqur Rahim for the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup.

5. India are expected to make three changes – Suryakumar Yadav for Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer for KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami for Jasprit Bumrah.