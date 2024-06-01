India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: First look at Rohit Sharma and Co. in warm-up game
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match: India get a chance to have their first look at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York when they face Bangladesh in their first and only warm-up game before their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The match starts at 8pm IST (10am local time). This is also the last of the warm-up matches in general for the T20 World Cup, with the first having been played on May 27 between Canada and Nepal. The tournament itself starts on Sunday with co-hosts USA facing Canada....Read More
India's first match will be against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Bangladesh, on the other hand, face Sri Lanka in their first match on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. It is yet to be seen if former captain Virat Kohli will take part in the warm-up game. Kohli reached New York only on Friday as opposed to the rest of the squad, who travelled to the country on May 25 and May 28 and have been training since. Kohli has scored 741 runs in 15 IPL games. He doesn't need much match practice, and he will still get three quality net sessions before the first game against Ireland on June 5.
There was an optional training session on Friday morning in which Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj sweated it out under the guidance of the support staff. Kohli has so far missed three sessions of training but if one goes by what the team management feels, they understand that the legend knows his stuff and his routines won't be tinkered with.
How the players travelled to New York
The Indian team travelled to New York in batches, with players from teams eliminated after the league stage of IPL 2024 travelling first, except Hardik Pandya, who reached after a break, followed by players as and when their teams were eliminated from the playoffs. One batch arrived on May 25 while the second touched down on May 28. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, reached New York on May 31.
Make yourselves heard…
Should the new combination be tested out or are Rohit and Kohli good enough to start off without any warm-ups come Wednesday?
The difference brought by Jasprit Bumrah
An importance difference between the Indian teams that played in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups would be their pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah had to withdraw from the 2022 World Cup due to injury and he was far from his best in 2021 due to those same nagging niggles. This year, though, Bumrah is arguably looking the best he ever has in his career. Will his wickets make a difference for India or will it be the same as what happened to MI in the 2024 IPL?
The big all-rounder questions
It is pretty clear from the footage of India's practice sessions that Shivam Dube is expected to bowl whenever he plays, as opposed to what was the case with CSK. Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, was in horrendous form for MI with ball and bat but he was bowling his full quota in the IPL which means there are no injury concerns at the moment. It remains to be seen whether India will be playing both of them or keep Dube as a backup option for Pandya.
Will Kohli play or not
That is the big question going into this game. The reason that is normally given for Kohli or Rohit to be given extra leeway in terms of arriving late or skipping tours altogether is that they are senior, experienced players and don't necessarily need warm-ups. It will be pretty strange, though, if India decide to go with a new opening pair of Kohli and Rohit in this T20 World Cup without trying it out in any kind of situation even once. Moreover, this practice of letting senior players dictate when they would like to join a team before a big tournament may be almost a norm in India but it hasn't exactly produced success. India's last ICC trophy was in 2013 and that team had no senior players joining at their own time.
Bangladesh full squad
Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam
India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hello and welcome!
India's prelude to their T20 World Cup campaign ends with a warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York. Stay tuned for more updates!