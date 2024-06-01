India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: First look at Rohit Sharma and Co. in warm-up game

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match: India get a chance to have their first look at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York when they face Bangladesh in their first and only warm-up game before their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The match starts at 8pm IST (10am local time). This is also the last of the warm-up matches in general for the T20 World Cup, with the first having been played on May 27 between Canada and Nepal. The tournament itself starts on Sunday with co-hosts USA facing Canada....Read More

India's first match will be against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Bangladesh, on the other hand, face Sri Lanka in their first match on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. It is yet to be seen if former captain Virat Kohli will take part in the warm-up game. Kohli reached New York only on Friday as opposed to the rest of the squad, who travelled to the country on May 25 and May 28 and have been training since. Kohli has scored 741 runs in 15 IPL games. He doesn't need much match practice, and he will still get three quality net sessions before the first game against Ireland on June 5.

There was an optional training session on Friday morning in which Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj sweated it out under the guidance of the support staff. Kohli has so far missed three sessions of training but if one goes by what the team management feels, they understand that the legend knows his stuff and his routines won't be tinkered with.