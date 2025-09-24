Fresh from a dominant win over Pakistan, India will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Bangladesh in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday. On paper, it appears to be a mismatch — India have beaten Bangladesh in 16 of their 17 T20I encounters — but the volatility of the format and Bangladesh's improved spin attack could throw a few surprises. India vs Bangladesh live streaming Asia Cup Super Fours: When, where and how to IND vs BAN live on TV and online(AFP)

India’s batting firepower has been a major strength, especially with openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in blistering form. Abhishek has been striking at nearly 210 this tournament, while Gill has pushed his strike rate past 150 after a fluent knock against Pakistan. Their rapid starts have laid the foundation for big totals, something Bangladesh will be desperate to prevent.

Bangladesh’s best shot lies in bowling first and using their spin trio of Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Mustafizur Rahman to slow India down in the middle overs. Mustafizur, with his IPL experience, could be key at the death. The challenge, however, lies in backing that up with a fragile batting unit that lacks the power game to consistently challenge top sides.

One area of concern for India is Tilak Varma’s recent dip in form against spin. While he dominated spinners in 2024, his 2025 numbers have dropped, striking at just 115. His handling of Bangladesh’s slower bowlers, along with Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh in the middle order, could be tested.

Despite the off-field tensions between the two nations and Bangladesh’s own inconsistencies, India enter the contest as clear favourites. But in T20 cricket, momentum shifts quickly — and Bangladesh will be hoping to seize just one such moment.

India Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (captain, wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live:

When will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Wednesday, September 24, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.