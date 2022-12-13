IND's predicted XI vs BAN 1st Test: With veteran pacer yet to join camp, India may opt for three spinners

IND's predicted XI vs BAN 1st Test: After a solid end to the ODI series, which saw Ishan Kishan slam a double ton, Team India will hope to continue the winning run as the action shifts from white-ball to red-ball cricket. The first of the two-match Test series from December 14 in Chattogram, which is considered a batting paradise at least going by the way Ishan and Virat Kohli batted in the final ODI at the venue.

Going into the Test series, it will be interesting to see who will open the innings for India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit had injured his thumb while fielding in the second ODI and has returned to India for treatment.

In his absence, deputy skipper KL Rahul, who is generally seen filling in the middle-order slot, might walk out to open the innings. Shubman Gill is the designated opener and Rahul could partner him at the top.

India's red-ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who is also the vice-captain, can come to bat at the number three position followed by Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

With no clarity over Rishabh Pant's fitness, the management might opt for KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper for the clash. Bharat had scored 77 in the India A clash against Bangladesh A earlier this month.

Carrom ball specialist R Ashwin and Axar Patel will handle the spin department. The addition of the duo also provides depth to India's batting.

As per reports, Jaydev Unadkat is yet to join the Indian camp in Bangladesh, there are chances that management might back an extra spinner in the playing XI.

The remaining two slots will ideally be filled by Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. Umesh was part of India A squad against Bangladesh and had scalped a total four wickets in both the innings combined.

Openers: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul

Middle order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Spinners: Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

