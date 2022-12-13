Home / Cricket / ‘He won’t be in India's XI because of Rahul and Gill but I promise you...': Dinesh Karthik's big claim about Easwaran

cricket
Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:39 AM IST

The talented right-hander might not get to break into the XI as stand-in captain KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are set to be the preferred choices but veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik believes Easwaran is someone who 'banging at the doors' very hard and will get his opportunity sooner rather than later.

India's cricket coach Rahul Dravid (R) speaks with Abhimanyu Easwaran during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 11, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

In the time of slam-bang T20 cricket, with strike rates being questioned even in red-ball cricket, Abhimanyu Easwaran is one from the old-school. He doesn't play in the IPL, doesn't even register for the auctions and instead, focuses on domestic cricket. The longer the format, the better he gets. For a good four-five years now he has been following the same routine and it is now finally giving the rewards. The opening batter has been selected in the India squad for the first Test of the series after captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out with a dislocated thumb. Chances are high that Easwaran will stay with Test squad for the second Test as well unless Rohit recovers miraculously quicker than expected.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran has been around the circuit for some time now, has done really well and now deservingly gets his opportunity. He might not play in the XI because of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill... for sure they will open. I can promise you he's another guy who has been constantly banging at the door. He has been a very good servant for Bengal in the four or five seasons. His dad is someone who has a fantastic ground in Dehradun, have fond memories of going there. That kid is somebody who has worked so hard, I've seen him, I've played with him, practice with him. I have seen how hard he works," Karthik said on Cricbuzz ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram starting Wednesday.

Easwaran has literally forced the selectors to take a note of him with back-to-back hundreds in the two unofficial four-day Test matches against Bangladesh A. The Bengal captain who was leading India A, scored 299 runs in two matches to emerge as the top run-getter and was naturally considered ahead of the more experienced Mayank Agarwal as Rohit's replacement.

Easwaran was not the only one given a chance in the Bangladesh series after doing well for India A and domestic cricket. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and veteran Jaydev Unadkat too were added to the India squad after putting in the hard yards for years in first-class cricket. Karthik credited the selectors for giving importance to domestic performances.

"Credit to the selectors for giving a lot of time to these performances that happen in domestic cricket because sometimes it can go unnoticed, it's good to see them getting noticed," he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

dinesh karthik abhimanyu easwaran
