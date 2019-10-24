India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap

cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on Thursday met captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting, to discuss a “roadmap” for Indian cricket. It is understood that veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in international cricket was discussed during the meeting, though everyone stayed tight-lipped. Coach Ravi Shastri was not part of the meeting, though. It is certain that Ganguly will have a one-on-one with Shastri during the Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens next month.

“The president and the secretary wanted to meet the captain and the vice captain. There was some discussions on roadmap. The president gave his inputs which were refreshing,” a BCCI source, privy to the selection committee, said.

Shah convened the meeting in the presence of the board president. The BCCI shared a photo of the meeting with a caption on its twitter handle.

“All smiles at the Senior Selection Committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I & Test series against Bangladesh were announced #TeamIndia,” the BCCI captioned the photo.

Rohit was there in the meeting as he will lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Kohli has been rested for the T20 Internationals keeping his workload in mind.

Apart from the three-match T20 series which starts in New Delhi on November 3, followed by matches at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10 respectively, Bangladesh will also play two Tests as part of the World Championship in Indore and Kolkata from November 14-18 and November 22-26 respectively.

