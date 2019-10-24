e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap

Ind vs Ban: It is understood that veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in international cricket was discussed during the meeting, though everyone stayed tight-lipped.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:12 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah pose for a photo with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R-L).
Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah pose for a photo with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R-L). (BCCI/ Twitter)
         

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on Thursday met captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting, to discuss a “roadmap” for Indian cricket. It is understood that veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in international cricket was discussed during the meeting, though everyone stayed tight-lipped. Coach Ravi Shastri was not part of the meeting, though. It is certain that Ganguly will have a one-on-one with Shastri during the Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens next month.

Also Read: Rohit to lead India in Bangladesh T20Is, Dube earns maiden call-up

“The president and the secretary wanted to meet the captain and the vice captain. There was some discussions on roadmap. The president gave his inputs which were refreshing,” a BCCI source, privy to the selection committee, said.

Shah convened the meeting in the presence of the board president. The BCCI shared a photo of the meeting with a caption on its twitter handle.

“All smiles at the Senior Selection Committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I & Test series against Bangladesh were announced #TeamIndia,” the BCCI captioned the photo. 

Rohit was there in the meeting as he will lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Kohli has been rested for the T20 Internationals keeping his workload in mind.

Also Read: ‘We are moving on,’ MSK Prasad on MS Dhoni’s future in Team India

Apart from the three-match T20 series which starts in New Delhi on November 3, followed by matches at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10 respectively, Bangladesh will also play two Tests as part of the World Championship in Indore and Kolkata from November 14-18 and November 22-26 respectively.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:08 IST

tags
top news
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket news